Highly damaging: Legal experts say new Mar-a-Lago evidence could explode in Trump’s face at trial





The National Archives is set to turn over 16 files to the Justice Department, contradicting former President Donald Trump’s claim that documents he brought home to Mar-a-Lago were automatically declassified, reports CNN.

Trump has repeatedly claimed he can automatically declassify all documents, even claiming he has the power to declassify documents with his mind. He told a CNN town hall last week that “they are automatically declassified when I take them.”

A few days after the town hall, Acting Archivist Debra Steidel Wall sent a letter to Trump informing him that the agency would turn over records “regarding if, why and how you should declassify certain classified documents.”

Trump has attempted to block Special Counsel Jack Smith from accessing the records, citing a request for privilege that was denied by Wall, who noted in the letter that Smith is “willing to accurately demonstrate in court, why the 16th records are likely to contain evidence that would be important to the grand jury investigation.”

The records “may provide critical evidence establishing the former president’s awareness of the declassification process,” CNN reported, and “may also provide insight into Trump’s intent and whether he deliberately ignored what he did.” ‘he knew to be clearly established protocols’.

Trump’s attorney, Jim Trusty, claimed in a CNN interview that Trump was “relying on constitutional authority as Commander-in-Chief to effectively declassify and personalize” the documents he brought home.

Trump also claimed there was a “standing order” to declassify the documents he brought home. But 18 former senior Trump administration officials told CNN they were unaware of such an order, calling the claim “ridiculous”, “ludicrous” and “complete fiction”.

“It was never a serious legal complaint that Donald Trump could declassify documents whenever he wanted without any process, but reports indicate that prosecutors obtained documents showing that Trump and his advisers were well aware that the actual process could be very damaging,” warned Noah Bookbinder, a former Fed. attorney and chairman of the Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics watchdog group in Washington.

The report shows that “Jack Smith is directly targeting Trump’s ‘declassification by mere thought’ defense,” tweeted Renato Mariotti, a former federal prosecutor.

“Showing the jury the actual process makes it harder for Trump to use this defense,” he wrote.

The letter from the National Archives said the agency would turn over the documents by May 24 “unless a court order prohibits it.”

CNN legal analyst Elie Honig predicted that Trump would try to challenge the decision in court.

“He’s very likely to challenge it in court and very unlikely to win,” he said, noting that Trump has repeatedly tried and failed to block testimonies and the transfer of documents in court on dubious claims of privilege.

“He lost all those cases!” Honig said. “His record is, basically, zero executive privilege wins, all losses. And if he disputes that, he’ll have another one in the loss column.”

Former US attorney Joyce Vance explained that Trump’s narrative is simply “not how declassification works.”

“It is suspected that if there is a trial in this case, there will be people who have worked in the intelligence community. They will do a powerful job of explaining to the jury that declassification is not a privilege that facilitates the president’s life,” she explained on MSNBC. “That’s how Donald Trump seems to be treating it. It’s a remarkable public trust in the Commander-in-Chief, this notion of information so important that leaking it to the wrong people could do serious damage to our national security. .”

“That’s the language behind this notion of top secret classified information,” Vance added. “Trump is so cavalier in his handling of this. It’s the kind of thing you can see blowing up in his face during a trial.”

