Boris Johnson called Emmanuel Macron ‘crazy’, says former aide

Boris Johnson has described French President Emmanuel Macron as “a crackpot” and “Putin’s lick” after the couple clashed following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a former Downing Street aide has claimed.

Guto Harri, the former No 10 communications director, said his then-boss called Mr Macron a ‘four-letter word starting with C’ and threatened ‘an orgy of frog kicks in a furious outburst sparked by French criticism of the UK’s management. of the Ukrainian refugee crisis.

Mr Harri said Mr Johnson and his French counterpart had “fixed” weeks later, but Mr Macron’s initial comments at an EU summit in Versailles at the start of the war that Ukrainians felt ‘undesirable’ in Britain, Mr Johnson argued. To flip’.

And he recalled intimate exchanges between Mr Johnson and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in which the pair called each other “heroes”.

Mr Johnson is understood to dispute the allegations, revealed in the latest episode of Mr Harri’s Unprecedented podcast for Global Player.

Boris Johnson and Emmanuel Macron at COP26 in Glasgow in November 2021

Boris Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron pictured together at the G7 summit in Bavaria last year

Mr Harri said there had been “tension” from the start when Mr Macron traveled to Moscow to speak to Russian President Vladimir Putin, which Mr Johnson said was “nauseating”.

He said: “I think Macron was feeling the tension of Boris apparently running to help Ukraine militarily.”

“So when the UK press gave the UK government a hard time over our response to the refugee crisis, Macron supercharged it by criticizing Boris quite directly.

“And while Boris isn’t prone to getting really angry, or using particularly strong language, that’s where he really rocked and in our morning meeting I think with a small group of us, he has just embarked on a violent attack on Emmanuel Macron.

Boris Johnson and his former communications director No 10 Guto Harri pictured in 2014 at the launch of the former Prime Minister’s book

“Basically, say” is a four letter word that starts with C, it’s a crackpot, it’s Putin’s lick. We need to mount the studs on this one.

“We need an orgy of bashing. I’ll have to turn off his headlights.

“Pretty solid stuff. And I’m happy to say that weeks later, of course, they patched it up. They got along very well.

French media have previously claimed Mr Macron described Mr Johnson as a ‘clown’ and a ‘moron’ in response to the Channel migrant crisis.

Mr Harri also recounted Mr Johnson’s relationship with Mr Zelensky, saying the two leaders ‘shared the humor of the gallows’ and recalled a phone call the night of the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 during which the Ukrainian statesman was ‘anxious, but very calm’.

“It was massively sobering,” Mr Harri said. “We really couldn’t believe this was seriously underway. A superpower advancing on a neighbor who has done nothing to provoke it.

“They both had this amazing bond. And, dare I mention it, this kind of really dark gallows humor that was obviously a coping mechanism.

Mr Harri claimed Ukrainian soldiers on the battlefield would sing Beatles songs and God Save The Queen, in an apparent nod to the British-supplied missiles they were using.

He said Mr Zelensky was ‘so sad’ and ‘personally disappointed’ when Mr Johnson resigned as prime minister last summer.

Mr Harri said Mr Johnson told the Ukrainian president: ‘You are a hero’. Everyone loves you in my country, Volodymyr.

Mr. Zelensky reportedly replied: “No, you are a hero, Boris. And everyone in my country loves you.

Mr Harri previously claimed Mr Johnson ‘faced it’ with Charles, then Prince of Wales, last year after the royal called the Rwandan government’s asylum program ‘appalling’, and joked on sending Rishi Sunak an extremely offensive viral clip after his resignation. Chancellor without notice.

A source close to Mr Johnson said: “Boris Johnson does not acknowledge any accounts from this podcast.

“Mr. Johnson played no part in this podcast or its content.

“We would never comment on these matters and Mr Johnson deplores any attempt to do so.”

