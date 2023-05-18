Received an order for clothes from the President, SMKN 4 Jambi City students were nervous





Jakarta: SMKN 4 Jambi City students never thought they could make clothes for President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). They were happy to receive an impromptu order of shirts from Jokowi. “Let me make clothes. Let’s measure it,” Jokowi said during a visit to fashion design students at SMKN 4 Jambi City, as quoted by the Ministry of Education and Culture’s business page, the Thursday, May 18, 2023. Two students immediately approached to measure Jokowi’s clothes. Both looked a little groggy when measuring.







“Make one first, then send it to the Palace. If it’s good, do it again,” Jokowi said. “It’s to buy the materials,” added the president, handing him an envelope. The president saw directly the students who were doing internships in the SMKs which have culinary, hotel, fashion, beauty and spa expertise programs. While meeting with culinary arts students, Jokowi asked them if they wanted to start their own baking business. “I am, sir,” the students replied in unison. He also praised the comprehensiveness of the internship tools and the way the students work on making cakes. Before leaving the room, a grade 11 student, Saskia, shouted for a photo with the president. “Sir, sorry sir, can I take a selfie or not?” Saskia shouted. Jokowi accepted Saskia’s request by turning around in the classroom to take a selfie with the students. After visiting and touring the practice in all skill programs for 45 minutes, Jokowi left SMKN 4 Jambi City to continue his working visit. Don’t forget to follow other news and follow accounts Google News medcom.id (REN)

