Prime Minister Modi to embark on a three-country visit to Japan, Papua New Guinea and Australia from May 19 | India News





NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Fashion will undertake a six-day visit to three countries, Japan, Papua New Guinea and Australia from Friday to attend multilateral summits, including the Group of Seven ( G7 ) meeting in Hiroshima.

In a three-country whirlwind tour, PM Modi has up to 40 engagements lined up and will also interact with nearly two dozen world leaders.

Prime Minister Modi will first travel to Hiroshima to attend the G7 summit, where India has been invited as a guest country. This would be the first leg of the Prime Minister’s three-country visit.

India is also planning a quadrilateral security dialogue ( QUAD ) gathered in Japan on the sidelines of the G7 summit, Foreign Minister Vinay Kwatra said Thursday.

During the special briefing on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the three countries, Kwatra said, “We are also planning a meeting of the Quad leaders in Hiroshima with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, US President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, and of course our Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

The statement came after the cancellation of the Quad Summit, which was due to take place on May 24 in Australia.

The Prime Minister will then travel to Papua New Guinea to host the third summit of the India-Pacific Islands Cooperation Forum on May 22 together with his Papua New Guinean counterpart James Marape.

In Papua New Guinea, the Prime Minister will begin his bilateral engagements the following day with a call to the Governor General of the Pacific island country, which will be followed by a meeting with Prime Minister James Marape. This will be the Prime Minister’s first visit to this country during his stay in Port Moraspi.

After that, Prime Minister Modi will travel to Sydney, Australia where he will hold a bilateral meeting with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

He will address thousands of Indian diaspora members in Sydney with his Australian counterpart at a community event on May 23.

PM Modi will also interact with Australian CEOs and business leaders during his visit.

“There are many elements to the visit ranging from culture to trade and from diaspora to diplomacy,” a government source said.

