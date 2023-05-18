Politics
Sadyr Japarov and Xi Jinping signed a joint statement
AKIPRESS.COM – President Sadyr Japarov and President Xi Jinping today signed the joint declaration of Kyrgyzstan and China on establishing a comprehensive strategic partnership.
The following bilateral documents were signed during President Sadyr Japarov’s state visit to China:
– agreement between the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Chinese government on aid in the form of grants;
– cooperation program between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs for 2024-2025;
– Protocol between the Ministry of Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan and the Ministry of Science and Technology of China on the establishment of a commission for scientific and technical cooperation;
– agreement on twinning relations between Bishkek and Tianjin;
– agreement between the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Chinese government on the prevention of theft, secret excavations and illegal import and export of cultural property;
– agreement between the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Chinese government on cooperation in the field of air search and rescue;
– Certificate of Acceptance and Delivery between the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Government of the PRC regarding the Mobile Hospital Project provided on the China Grant;
– joint action plan on trade promotion between the Ministry of Economy and Trade of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Ministry of Trade of the PRC;
– memorandum of cooperation in the field of media between the Ministry of Culture, Information, Sports and Youth Policy of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Press Office of the State Council of the PRC;
– Memorandum of Understanding between the National Investment Agency under the President of the Kyrgyz Republic and the State Committee for Development and Reform of the People’s Republic of China to promote production capacity and cooperation in investment;
– Protocol on phytosanitary requirements for table grapes exported from Kyrgyzstan to China between the Ministry of Agriculture of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Main Customs Administration of the PRC;
– strategic cooperation agreement between the National Kabar News Agency and the Office of the People’s Republic of China for the publication and distribution of literature in foreign languages;
– agreement between the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic and the government of the PRC on the mutual establishment of cultural centers;
– cooperation plan in the field of agriculture between the Ministry of Agriculture of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs of the PRC for 2023-2025;
– Memorandum of Understanding between the National Broadcasting Corporation of the Kyrgyz Republic NTRK and the Chinese Media Group;
– investment agreement between the Ministry of Energy of the Kyrgyz Republic and China Power International Development Limited for the construction of a 1 GW solar power plant in the Issyk-Kul region;
– agreement on the filming project of the joint series “The Distant Wind of the Silk Road” between the Ministry of Culture, Information, Sports and Youth Policy of the Kyrgyz Republic and Shaanxi Tianhan Shengdian Film Company Ltd. ;
– agreement on the filming of the joint series “Bishkek Love” between the Ministry of Culture, Information, Sports and Youth Policy of the Kyrgyz Republic and Beijing Zhongyi Boyue Culture Media Co.;
– investment agreement between the Ministry of Agriculture of the Kyrgyz Republic and Hebei Bai Dou Jia LLC for the construction of a fertilizer plant;
– Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Education and Science of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Alliance of International Scientific Organizations in the Belt and Road Region;
– Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Energy of the Kyrgyz Republic and Universal Energy Co. Ltd;
– agreement of intent on cooperation in the export of electricity from the Kyrgyz Republic to China between the Ministry of Energy of the Kyrgyz Republic and TBEA;
– Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Energy of the Kyrgyz Republic and China Energy International Group Co. Ltd. and China Gezhouba Group International Engineering Co. Ltd;
– Memorandum of Understanding between Osh Mayor’s Office and Hunan Junxin Environmental Protection Co., Ltd. on the project to build a waste treatment plant;
– agreement between Shumkar OJSC and Xian Yuanchao on the establishment of an assembly plant for the production of heavy trucks and special purpose vehicles of the SHACMAN series in the Kyrgyz Republic;
– Memorandum of Understanding and Cooperation between the National Investment Agency to the President of the Kyrgyz Republic, Manas International Airport OJSC and China Express Airlines Co.Ltd.
