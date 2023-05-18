



Last month, a Manhattan grand jury indicted Donald J. Trump for breaking state law based on alleged silent money payments to Stormy Daniels. To be specific, Michael Cohen, who was Trump’s attorney at the time, paid the adult film star before the 2016 election. And after the inauguration, President Trump reimbursed Cohen for those payments. Indeed, Trump reportedly signed the checks to Cohen in the Oval Office. This moment can be important.

Trump now alleges that he made those payments as part of his federal duties and therefore the criminal case against him belongs in federal court. Trump’s lawyers have invoked the arcane law on the removal of federal officers. This law allows a United States officer to withdraw a lawsuit from a state court to a federal court. But the former president can only take the case to federal court if he was an officer of the United States. Luckily for District Attorney Alvin Bragg, there’s good reason to conclude the president-elect was not a United States officer, so the case should remain in Manhattan Criminal Court.

The Federal Officers Dismissal Act has its roots in the War of 1812. During the conflict, Congress deployed federal customs officers to enforce an unpopular trade embargo with the United Kingdom. State prosecutors charged these tax collectors with local crimes in hostile state courts. In 1815, Congress authorized any customs officer to remove such a prosecution from state court to federal court, which was more likely to provide a neutral forum. After the end of hostilities, this status expired. During the cancellation crisis, tax collectors again faced the risk of legal action. The Force Bill of 1833 authorized the removal of a state prosecution against any officer of the United States who acted under revenue law.

Once again, during the Civil War and Reconstruction, federal officers were especially threatened with prosecution in Confederate and border states. Congress responded by expanding suppression authority beyond customs matters. An 1863 statute, for example, allowed the suppression of any civil or criminal suit against any officer who executed a federal authority derived from the president or from an act of Congress. Congress continued to pass various recall laws over the next half-century. In 1948, Congress approved a law that authorized dismissal for suits against a more specific and defined class of office: any officer of the United States. The wording of the current law remains largely unchanged from 1948. It generally applies to any officer…of the United States.

Since the presidency of James Madison, who was in office during the War of 1812, dismissal laws have applied uniformly to appointed officers, such as tax collectors. Indeed, in 1875, Congress specifically authorized removal for prosecution of an officer of either House of Congress, such as the Clerk of the House or the Secretary of the Senate, who was performing his official duties. But that law made no express reference to any elected official, including representatives, senators or the president.

The 1948 law was not written on a blank slate. The term officer of the United States appears in several important provisions of the Constitution. And the framers of federal law can reasonably rely on the way that phrase has been understood for nearly two centuries. For example, the president has the power to appoint officers of the United States. This text strongly suggests that the President himself is not an officer of the United States. And the House of Representatives can impeach the president, vice president, and all civil officers of the United States. Judge Joseph Story explained that the framers of the Constitutions listing the presidency and vice-presidency separately and separately from the officers of the United States suggest that these appointed offices are distinct from former elected offices.

The Supreme Court has always recognized a distinction between the officers of the United States, who are appointed, and the elected, such as the President. In Free Enterprise Fund v. Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (2010), Chief Justice John Roberts observed that [t]he people do not vote for officers of the United States. These latter positions are appointed. A century earlier, the Supreme Court had come to a similar conclusion regarding a law that also used the term officers of the United States. In United States v. Mouat (1888), the Court explained that a person who does not hold[] his place by virtue of an appointment … is not, strictly speaking, an officer of the United States (emphasis added). The president, who is elected and not appointed, is not an officer of the United States.

Currently, Trump’s motion to withdraw the case is before a federal judge in Manhattan. Before deciding, the court should consider seeking the opinion of the Ministry of Justice. The executive branch has an institutional interest in representing the unique office of presidents in our constitutional framework. If the president is an officer of the United States for the purposes of federal removal law, he could be subject to a wide range of other federal laws that regulate officers of the United States. Perhaps a president would benefit from the Federal Office Removal Act, but other federal laws can weaken the presidency if he is treated as an appointed officer of the United States. In 1995, President Bill Clinton’s Justice Department ruled that federal law generally should not apply to the president unless Congress clearly intended it to. This rule is prudent and deserves to be defended at all levels. We see no reason to believe that the 1948 Congress intended the recall law to apply to the President.

The Justice Department has long held that the term officers of the United States in the Constitution and federal laws should not extend to the president-elect. For example, in 1969, future Chief Justice William H. Rehnquist, then an executive branch attorney, said that statutes that refer to officers of the United States are generally interpreted to not include the president unless there was a specific indication that Congress intended to cover up the Chief Executive. Five years later, future judge Antonin Scalia, then also an executive branch prosecutor, came to a similar conclusion. He wrote that when the word officer is used in the Constitution, it invariably refers to someone other than the president or vice president. These executive branch precedents would advise against considering the president an officer of the United States for the purposes of federal dismissal law.

Certainly, there is a contrary authority. In 2017, a wine bar sued President Trump in District of Columbias courts for unfair competition, and that case was moved to federal district court. In 2021, a federal trial court found that elected members of Congress, as well as the vice president, were officers of the United States, who could refer a case to federal court. And there have also been similar cases brought by pro se litigants against presidents and a host of other federal positions. But these opinions did not discuss any of the textual, historical, and structural evidence that the elect are not officers of the United States. In Paula Joness v. President Clinton, the Supreme Court declined to decide whether a civil suit in state court against a sitting president could justify impeachment due to possible local harm. Another federal law, known as the Westfall Act, has already been interpreted to allow the removal of civil lawsuits against members of Congress and the President. But to our knowledge, no court has ever held that a current president or former president facing state criminal prosecution is an officer of the United States for purposes of federal officer recall law. This story is not particularly surprising, as no former president has ever been charged with a crime in state court.

District Attorney Bragg has every interest in keeping this case in local court. It is true that any defenses that Trump might raise in federal court can also be raised in state court. And those defenses could eventually be appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court. But there are substantial reasons to believe that the law on the removal of federal officers does not allow the former president to escape the people of New York.

