‘Face Army Act or…’: Imran Khan offered options by ‘powerful elements’





By Hamza Ameer: ​​Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has received an offer from ‘powerful elements’ to face Army Law charges and go to jail or go to London in exile, sources have told IndiaToday. Khan, who is facing several cases, some under the Army Act, has consulted with his close party bosses over the offer he received, sources added.

Imran Khan was given a deadline to accept the offer, sources said, but it is unclear when that deadline ends.

Imran Khan, who was ousted from power in April last year after losing a vote of no confidence in his leadership, cannot be arrested until May 31 after the High Court in Islamabad ruled in favor of the former Pakistani Prime Minister.

The court was hearing PTI’s plea requesting details of all cases filed against Khan. The former prime minister’s party said the PTI leader had been arrested in more than 100 cases across the country.

However, Imran Khan, who skipped a summons in the Al-Qadir Trust case on Thursday, is at the center of another controversy as police gathered outside his Zaman Park residence in Lahore.

Police surrounded Imran Khan’s residence after the Punjab government claimed 30-40 “terrorists” were hiding inside Zaman Park. The administration has given the Pakistani leader of Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) a 24-hour ultimatum to hand them over or face stern action.

Speaking to Deutsche Welle in his first interview since the 24-hour deadline imposed by the Punjab government expired, Imran Khan said police were still surrounding his residence.

Police can launch a security operation at any time to arrest “terrorists” allegedly locked up in Khan’s residence.

On May 9, violent protests erupted after Imran Khan was arrested in a corruption case. Members of his party vandalized about a dozen military installations, including Jinnah House (Lahore Corps Commander’s House), Mianwali Airbase and the ISI building in Faisalabad. The Army Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi was also attacked by mobs for the first time.

Police have killed 10 people in violent clashes while Khan’s party says 40 of its staff lost their lives in gunfire from security personnel.

