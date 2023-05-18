Lula will meet Macron and Scholz at the G7 summit





President Luiz Incio Lula da Silva will hold at least seven bilateral meetings during the upcoming G7 summit in Hiroshima, according to information from the presidency. Lula will meet the host, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, as well as German Prime Minister Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron. Lula will also meet Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh. The Brazilian president is also due to meet with UN Secretary General Antnio Guterres. At a press briefing earlier this week, a foreign ministry official said Lula had also scheduled a bilateral meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This meeting is missing from the last published calendar. The presidential office did not immediately tell The Brazilian report if the meeting with Mr. Modi had been canceled. Economic and Financial Affairs Secretary Mauricio Carvalho Lyrio said Brazil was negotiating language in the upcoming statement by the G7 and invited countries that is consistent with Brazil’s position of purported neutrality in the Russian-Ukrainian war. With the exception of Japan, all G7 countries are members of NATO, and Japan has also sided with Ukraine. On Sunday morning, the leaders of the G7 and invited countries will visit the Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima. Hours later, Lula is due to hold a meeting with Japanese business leaders, including representatives of the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) and conglomerates Mitsui, NEC, Nippon Steel and Toyota. Lula left Brazil on Wednesday morning and is expected to arrive in Hiroshima early Friday local time.

