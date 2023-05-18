Erdogan proves unbeatable as Turkey head to second round

These were competitive but still limited elections, as the criminalization of certain political forces, including the detention of several opposition politicians, prevented full political pluralism and hampered the right of individuals to stand for election, Michael Georg Link, special coordinator and head of the European Observer mission, said in a statement. Political interference in the electoral process is inconsistent with [Turkeys] international commitments.

Frank Schwabe, Head of the Delegation of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, agrees with this opinion. Turkey’s democracy is proving surprisingly resilient. This election had a strong turnout and offered real choice. However, [Turkey] does not respect the basic principles for holding democratic elections, he said in a statement. Important political and social figures are in prison even after the judgments of the European Court of Human Rights, freedom of the media is severely restricted and there is a climate of self-censorship. [Turkey] is far from creating fair election campaign conditions.

In the end, identity politics trumped everything else, Ozgur Unluhisarcikli, Turkish director of the German Marshall Fund of the United States, told Al-Monitor. The identity projected by Erdogan and the AKP resonated much more than the vision of Turkey painted by Kilicdaroglu and the opposition, confirmed Can Selcuki, an Istanbul-based consultant. This identity is Sunni, conservative and nationalist, covered with a thick layer of patriarchy.

Alarmism and polarization were at the heart of the AKP campaign. Throughout it, Erdogan claimed that Turkey’s national security hinged on this election, citing Kilicdaroglu’s informal alliance with the Kurdish-led YSP as evidence of his ties to the banned Kurdistan Workers’ Party. , the guerrilla group that has been fighting the Turkish army since 1984 initially for Kurdish independence and now for autonomy. It probably didn’t help that veteran PKK commanders openly supported the opposition in a slew of statements and TV interviews.

Although Erdogan refrained from targeting the Alevi faith of Kilicdaroglus, the message from AKP cadres in mosques across Turkey was that the very survival of Sunni Islam was at stake. Kilicdaroglus hopes inclusion of three conservative religious parties in its Table of Six Alliance will dispel such a fear campaign proved wrong. The end result was that at least 30 candidates from these parties won seats in parliament. Today, the CHP can no longer rely on their loyalty, as they could easily make deals with the AKP. On the positive side, the number of CHP seats in parliament has increased by 22 seats since the last elections, from 146 to 168.

The other big trump card of Erdogan’s campaign was generous grants, student debt relief, salary increases for retirees, cheap loans, and more. His promises to rebuildprovinces affected by the earthquakeresonated with the victims. Preliminary results showed they had voted in large numbers for Erdogan in disaster-stricken AKP strongholds, prompting an outpouring of angry comments from opposition supporters on social media.

It clearly didn’t hurt that Russian President Vladimir Putin gave his Turkish ally a boost, postponing natural gas payments and transferring several billion dollars to the Central Bank months before the election. Other autocrats in Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates followed suit. What concessions, if any, they will demand in return are unclear. In Putin’s case, however, it’s crystal clear: to help him circumvent Western sanctions.

“Mr. Mr. Kemal”

Like many, Berk Esen, assistant professor of political science at Sabanci University in Istanbul, believes the opposition faces an almost impossible task to reverse its defeat. It will be very difficult, Esen told Al-Monitor. The opposition alliance that Kilicdaroglu has so painstakingly built already looked fragile when Meral Aksener, the leader of the nationalist Good party, openly opposed his candidacy, correctly predicting that Erdogan would defeat him. He’s probably already collapsed.

Tens of thousands of displaced earthquake victims transported by the opposition to their home provinces are likely to be reluctant to return to vote in the second round, especially for a loser. The same goes for millions of absentee voters.

Pro-YSP Kurds can turn out to be just as demotivated, if not more so, Esen argued. It will be very difficult to get the Kurds to vote for Kilicdaroglu again, said Ramazan Tunc, an economist at Diyarbakir. There is widespread anger that many non-Kurdish voters who supported the Kurdish group in previous elections have defected to the CHP, causing its vote share to drop to 8% from 10% in the last election in 2018, explained tunc.

While some in the opposition harbor hopes of winning over Ogans supporters, disgruntled young people who oppose Erdogan and Kilicdaroglu, the more likely outcome is that they will stay home in disgust.

Sunday’s result does not mean the final end of democracy in Turkey, as some believe. A new battle looms in March next year when national municipal elections are due to take place. The biggest fight will be over Istanbul and prosecutors have already weakened popular CHP mayor Ekrem Imamoglu by banning him from politics on laughable charges and relaunching a corruption probe.

It is too early to say whether all this will discourage Imamoglu from running for the leadership of the CHP. But the vultures are circling and Kilicdaroglu’s days are numbered, many say. Erdogan’s derisive election slogan, Bay Bay Kemal (a pun for “Bye bye, Mr. Kemal”), may turn out to be accurate in the end.

The opposition can still rejoice that the AKP’s share of the parliamentary vote has fallen from 42.56% in the 2018 elections to 35.6% according to the latest count, the lowest ever recorded in an election. nowadays. Erdogan also saw his popularity drop, albeit less sharply, from the 52.54% he garnered in 2018.

The CHP, on the other hand, saw a modest increase from the 22.64% it received in 2018 to 25.3% in the vote. Another big surprise was the strong performance of the MHP which, with 10%, supplanted the pro-Kurdish bloc as the third party in parliament.

Erdogan’s biggest challenge remains the economy. “Turkey faces a huge balance of payments deficit, with gross external financing needs of nearly $220, a current account deficit of $50, and short-term debt of $180,” Ash wrote in a memoir for the Center for European Analysis, giving figures in the billions. “Central bank reserves are hovering around the $100 mark, but reserves are unable to fill the gap. To fill the external financing gap, the Central Bank could raise policy rates to slow domestic import demand and reduce the current account deficit,” Ash said.

Esen agrees that Erdogan’s future and that of his party ultimately hinges on the economy. If Erdogan returned to orthodoxy, raising interest rates, the resulting pain could harm the AKP at the polls.

All of this could force Erdogan to defuse tensions with the United States and Europe, which remains Turkey’s main trading partner. This will likely include dropping objections to Sweden joining NATO before the next alliance summit in June. Western pressure for Turkey to join sanctions against Russia can only grow as Ukraine prepares for what many hope will be a final and decisive offensive against Russian forces.

