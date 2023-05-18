PM Modi to attend G-7 summit in Japan

New Delhi: To mark India’s rise in global stature, this will be the fourth time that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the Group 7 (G-7) summit as a guest in Hiroshima, Japan.

Although the G7 is an informal group of advanced countries, the deliberations at the forum meeting have global implications. The annual Group 7 summit officially kicks off on May 19 in Hiroshima, Japan.

The Group of 7 will meet at a crucial time when the scepter of recession hangs over the world economy and when central banks around the world are struggling to maintain the cost of living for their people by maintaining a hawkish monetary policy and increasing interest rates. The leaders would discuss international trade and security as the world grapples with an ongoing war in Ukraine and concerns over the US-China decoupling persist.

The leaders of the seven major industrial democracies – Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States – will discuss the future of global relations and the world economy in the face of a number of uncertainties: tensions growing geopolitics, central banks’ double-edged strategies to fight rising inflation, including rising interest rates that led to lower assets held by some leading banks that failed, including the Silicon Valley, Bank Credit Suisse and First Republic Bank, San Francisco and a US debt ceiling standoff, all of which have financially debilitating effects on the global economy.

India’s invitation to the G-7 summit comes with other invitees including Australia, Brazil, Indonesia, South Korea and Vietnam in these turbulent geopolitical times to find a collective solution and consensual to challenges such as the threat of global recession, Russia-Ukraine’s imbroglio and China’s flexing of muscles to bully Indo-Pacific countries to advance its aspirations to become a global power . The United States believes these countries could play a pivotal role in regional alliances as the rift between Washington and Beijing deepens.

As Russia’s offensive against Ukraine intensifies and advanced nations secure supplies of war equipment and economic support to the latter, the former often signals that in the worst-case scenario, it would not hesitate to press the nuclear button, choosing Hiroshima as the venue for the G-7 summit sends a symbolic message that a nuclear war would be a historic disaster for humanity and must be avoided. The Japanese city of Hiroshima was devastated by the first atomic bomb used as a weapon of war by the United States in 1945, which killed hundreds of thousands of civilians during World War II.

Geopolitics today is changing. As the United States and China vie for influence in a multipolar world amid concerns over their decoupling, Russia and Ukraine have jeopardized global energy and food supply chains, the former posing a challenge to the industrialized nations of the world and the second troubling developing countries that depend on food imports.

The Group of 7, born to discuss the policies of dealing with the economic crises of the 1970s, has grown over time as a platform to discuss other pressing global challenges. In keeping with the main direction of the G7 as a global body, G-7 financial leaders and central bankers finalized a three-day meeting in Niigata, Japan last week. They pledged to fight rising costs and ensure that expectations about future price movements remain “well anchored”.

Expectations for the current G-7 summit are very high. US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said, “There will be discussions on the status of sanctions and what measures the G-7 will collectively commit to implementing. The steps will aim to “ensure that we shut down the evasion networks, close the sanctions loopholes so that the impact is amplified and amplified in the months to come”.

Brookings Institute Director for East Asian Policy Studies Mireya Solis expressed concern over deteriorating geopolitical relations and said: “If you think about what is happening in global politics, we are increasingly concerned that relations between the United States and China are degenerating into conflict. the nuclear issue – and therefore I think Hiroshima sums up a very poignant reminder of the need to address these issues and avoid a similar outcome.

The G-7 is an informal group of seven advanced economies around the world. Russia joined the forum since 1998 and remained in the fold until 2014 and the G-7 group was renamed G8. It was suspended following its annexation of the Ukrainian region of Crimea. India became a regular guest; during his two terms, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh attended five such summits, while Prime Minister Modi has so far attended three, including the last one in Germany.