In classified documents case, Trump lawyer resigns at terrible time





It’s hard to say which of Donald Trump’s many criminal investigations is of most concern to his defense attorneys, but it’s a safe bet that the classified documents case tops the list. By all accounts, Justice Department scrutiny of the controversy is intensifying, and a federal indictment remains a distinct possibility.

It is in this context that one of the president’s former lawyers working on the case resigned yesterday. NBC News reported:

Timothy Parlatore, a key attorney representing Donald Trump in a special counsel investigation into his handling of classified documents, said Wednesday he was leaving the former president’s legal team. Parlatore had been a strong supporter of Trump, calling on Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into the withholding of classified documents by former presidents.

There has been speculation as to exactly why the defense attorney walked away, although Parlatore briefly spoke to The New York Times and said his departure was unrelated to the merits of the case. . He also told Politico it was personal and had nothing to do with my belief in the strength of the case.

It’s also worth noting for context that when it comes to the larger controversy, Parlatore didn’t just serve as legal counsel: As CNN, which first broke the story, noted in a report yesterday, the lawyer also testified at the end of last year before the grand jury hearing. evidence in the case.

But perhaps the most notable thing about these developments is their inopportune timing.

It was only last week that Trump, facing the threat of possible indictment, admitted at a town hall event that he had improperly taken sensitive White House documents, contradicting defenses from his own legal team and covered himself when asked if he had shown any classified documents. documents to others.

John Fishwick, a former U.S. lawyer, told NBC News soon after that Trump’s comments hurt him and what he said was meaningful. … Not only do they contradict his legal position, but he admits to being in possession and having knowledge of classified documents that he takes from the White House. [Special counsel] Jack Smith will make good use of last night’s town hall and that will help him get his business done.

Additionally, CNN released a related report late yesterday, adding that National Archives officials informed the Trump team that they were prepared to provide investigators with documents showing that Trump and his top advisers were aware of the correct declassification process. while he was president.

Hours later, another attorney for the Republican suggested during a CNN on-air interview that the Presidential Records Act allowed Trump to ignore a federal subpoena that isn’t even close to being true.

Or in other words, it’s not a good time for one of the president’s former lawyers to walk away from the case.

In theory, Trump might be able to bring in a new attorney to replace Parlatore, but in practice that’s easier said than done: Prominent law firms and defense attorneys have repeatedly pushed back. Republican awareness. Trump is a terrible client, who confesses at town hall events, and has a history of not paying his bills and there’s no reason to assume there will be a line of awesome lawyers eager to represent the scandal-ridden former president in the face of multiple ongoing criminal investigations.

