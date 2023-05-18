Pakistan: what will be the continuation of the Imran Khan saga?





The dramatic arrest and swift release of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan this month marked the culmination of a high-stakes political game – one that has left people wondering what’s next.

After Khan was taken by paramilitary troops on May 9 from a court in Islamabad, where he appeared to face corruption charges, his supporters took to the streets in protest, blocking traffic, torching buildings and targeting military installations. More than 10 people died in clashes between protesters and police, while at least 2,000 were arrested.

In this context, the lack of governance was worrying – and to make matters worse, the Home Office ordered the suspension of communications services. The apparent lack of official control as protesters targeted military areas led to rumors of division within army ranks over the arrest of Khans, although these rumors were quickly dismissed by a security guard. word.

More surprising was the Supreme Court’s hasty decision in less than three days to declare Khan’s arrest unlawful and order his immediate release. Khan was then allowed to leave for his residence in Lahore, where his supporters welcomed him as a hero.

This suggests that judicial decisions, as well as governance and administration in Pakistan, are handled on a case-by-case basis when it comes to Khan, drawing attention to how the country’s undemocratic elites have wreaked havoc on the purpose of strengthening their own power.

Undoubtedly, the Pakistani military is the most powerful institution in the country, having ruled the nation directly or indirectly for decades. All political parties in Pakistan are extensions of this ruling order.

While patronizing this compromised form of parliamentary democracy, military generals have had no qualms about destroying politicians who become a threat to their supremacy. In the late 1970s, the military deposed former civilian prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, who was executed soon after. His daughter, former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, was later assassinated under the regime of dictator Pervez Musharraf.

facade of democracy

For decades, the ruling order has allowed Pakistani generals to hide their ultimate authority behind the institutional supremacy of the state, while using democracy merely as a facade. But Pakistan’s cooperation with the United States in the post-9/11 war on terror required a change.

As a charismatic cricketing legend, Khan launched his party in the mid-1990s, but he eventually rose to prominence thanks to his ambivalent opposition to war. A network of counterterrorism operations ostensibly aimed at eliminating Islamist militants has proven counterproductive. In Western media parlance, Pakistan’s pro-Taliban policies were a double game.

Pakistan’s economy has never been good, but a turbulent political environment in the ‘new Pakistan’ has exacerbated the situation

While opposing the war, Khan became close to the Pakistani military and also acquired the nickname Taliban Khan. This initially played well with the bourgeois morality of the country’s urban youth, for whom the war did not matter much, so long as its destructive effects were confined to the margins. It played even better when these effects, in the form of escalating insecurity and runaway inflation, began to permeate major cities.

Khans’ supporters sought a reformed Pakistan. With the help of the powerful urban middle classes, Khan was central to the military strategy to reform the old order of inherited politics.

As a result, the phrase New Pakistan has become a theme around which the military-led state has vowed to eradicate the corrupt past. During the 2010s, Khan’s popularity grew as he projected himself as a corruption fighter and trusted replacement for then-incumbent Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

The peak of the Imran Khan project came in 2016, when General Qamar Javed Bajwa became army chief. In the months that followed, Sharif was removed from office after a court verdict on corruption charges, indicating which way the winds would blow in the 2018 general election. Political defectors began joining the Khans Pakistan Tehreek party. -e-Insaf. In his subsequent election victory, the old parties did not wholeheartedly embrace Khan’s new Pakistan, as he accused them of corruption.

Self-destructive path

When Khan was removed from office in a no-confidence vote last year, it was apparent that the military and its institutions had begun to follow a course of self-destruction. Pakistan’s economy has never been good, but a turbulent political environment in the new Pakistan has exacerbated the situation.

Amid soaring inflation, a lack of foreign investment and a delayed bailout from the International Monetary Fund, millions more people have been pushed into poverty. While Khan took office with a vow to purge the country of corruption, his target was selective: Sharif and his ilk. Other issues were swept under the rug, as long as Khan’s relationship with the military remained good.

Imran Khan’s arrest is a dark day for democracy

Khan’s current political dilemma is the result of his misperception that he is significantly different from other politicians in Pakistan, and therefore the military should deal with him preferentially.

Yet credit must be given where it is due: Khan used the tools provided by powerful institutions to access the urban middle classes, with their broad overseas connections – but retaining their fervent support, he eventually became a thorn in the side of these same elite institutions.

While some retired generals have publicly shown their support for Khan, the lack of action against the former prime minister is widely seen as the result of divisions within the state. But which side in this political stalemate will ultimately win out? Could martial law be imposed again, or will the ongoing unrest continue to fuel more spectacle?

Because his institutional esteem is at rock bottom, military rule is not an option, nor could he keep the nation together. Reconciliation is the only option available. But Khan hardly seems ready to sit with other political parties, which calls into question how he can manage this critical openness. And the rest of the world will not sit idly by as a nuclear-armed nation sinks.

The opinions expressed in this article belong to the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial policy of Middle East Eye.

