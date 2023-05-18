Karl Rove “mystified” by Donald Trump’s attacks on Ron DeSantis





Donald Trump’s ongoing attacks on Ron DeSantis have left a prominent Republican commentator puzzled.

During an interview on Fox News Channel, Karl Rove took issue with the former president launching backsliding attacks on the governor of Florida, which he says goes against the narrative Trump should prefer.

I was mystified that the former president had spent so much time trying to bring down DeSantis. It lowered expectations for DeSantis and raised questions in people’s minds. Like the question “If this guy is so bad, how did he win so big (in 2022)?” said Rove.

DeSantis took advantage because Trump wasn’t going to knock him out of the race, and Trump was lowering expectations for him.

The race poll shows, on average, at least a 30-point national lead for Trump. Rove ripped the former president for hyperventilating the latest poll results.

It’s a mistake, argued Rove. First of all, the early polls aren’t necessarily so determinative of what’s going to happen in the end.

Rove used the recent presidential elections to make his point.

Think about it. Rudy Giuliani was in the lead in 2008. Hillary Clinton was in the lead in 2008. Days before they started voting in Iowa in 2012, Newt Gingrich was in the lead. Jeb Bush was leading this time in 2016. So early polls aren’t necessarily determinative of what happens in the end, Rove said.

So why spend so much time talking about it? Because those polls are likely to get tighter as people enter the race and somehow catch the public’s eye and get better known. Those numbers are likely to get tighter, and what’s the former president going to say then?

Rove said Trump’s strategy was a mistake and he spent too long hitting DeSantis. Instead, the former president should tell us what he wants to do in a second term.

