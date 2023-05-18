Satellite imagery shows extent of destruction in besieged Ukrainian town of Bakhmut





The bulk carrier ARGO I is moored at the grain terminal in the port of Odessa, Ukraine, on April 10. (Bo Amstrup/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP/Getty Images) An agreement has been reached to extend the agreement which allows the export of cereals Ukrainian Black Sea ports, according to Turkish, Ukrainian and Russian officials. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was the first to announce that the deal, which was due to expire on Thursday, will be extended for two months. The agreement, brokered by Turkey and the United Nations, was initially signed last year and has since been extended. What Ukraine says: Oleksandr Kubrakov, Ukraine’s Minister for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development, confirmed that the grain deal has been extended. The cereals agreement has been unblocked and will remain in force until July 18. The world will continue to receive Ukrainian products thanks to the efforts of our partners in the agreement – Turkey and the UN,” Kubrakov posted on Facebook.

We are grateful to our partners for their unwavering and focused position that the agreement must continue to operate and under the terms signed by all parties, Kubrakov added. Russia had been reluctant to extend the deal without better guarantees for its own exports. In mid-April, Russia began to unreasonably restrict the work of the Initiative, and in May actually blocked it by refusing to register a new fleet and conduct fleet inspections which is loaded at Ukrainian ports, Kubrakov said. Nearly 70 ships are currently waiting in Turkish territorial waters, 90% of them are ready to deliver our farmers’ products to the world, he said. We welcome the continuation of the Initiative, but emphasize that it must operate effectively. For this, it is necessary to eliminate the problems that Russia has been creating for several months now by sabotaging inspections and registration of the new fleet, he added. What Russia says: Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova also confirmed the extension of the Black Sea Grain initiative. However, Zakharova said that “the distortions in the implementation of the grain agreement should be corrected as soon as possible”. The United States praises the extension: The US State Department welcomed the two-month extension on Wednesday, with spokesman Vedant Patel saying in a briefing that we “strongly support the efforts of the UN and Turkey on the deal, which keeps global prices foodstuffs and cereals low”. Patel also berated Russia for the need to repeatedly extend the deal. We shouldn’t need to remind Moscow every few weeks to keep its promises and stop using people’s hunger as a weapon in their war on Ukraine, Patel said. CNN’s Uliana Pavlova and Michael Conte contributed to this post.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://edition.cnn.com/europe/live-news/russia-ukraine-war-news-05-17-23/h_c4b4053ac68a567d285f15a783d1c638 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos