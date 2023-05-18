Pakistani forces surround Imran Khan’s house as political crisis deepens : NPR





Police patrol around the residence of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan in Lahore, Pakistan on Thursday. Pakistani police maintained their siege around Khan’s house as the 24-hour deadline given to the former prime minister to hand over suspects allegedly sheltered inside was set to expire on Thursday. KM Chaudary/AP .

ISLAMABAD Pakistani security forces surrounded the home of former Prime Minister Imran Khan in Lahore on Thursday, in a further escalation of the political crisis that has plagued the country for more than a year.

The security force action came after Acting Punjab Information Minister Amir Mir asked Khan to hand over dozens of ‘terrorists’ who he said were harboring protesters who authorities say , are among those who destroyed and set fire to army installations last week. Their actions were part of an unprecedented display of anger after paramilitary forces arrested Khan last Tuesday at a courthouse. He was released last Thursday, after the Supreme Court ruled that his detention was unlawful.

The government announced a 24-hour deadline for Khan to hand over the wanted persons, which expired Thursday at 2 p.m. Pakistan time (5 a.m. ET). Once that deadline passed, Khan invited reporters to his sprawling compound to film everything that happened.

Speaking to NPR via Zoom, he said he believed these forces intended to arrest or even kill him, a claim he has made repeatedly in recent days. But he said he would not go into exile. “This is where I will live and die. I will be here until my last breath. There is no way I will leave my country.”

Pakistan has been in crisis since April last year, when the military signaled it no longer supported Khan’s government and he lost a vote of no confidence in parliament. The military is Pakistan’s most powerful institution, and it has been widely seen as propelling Khan to power.

Since then, Khan has retaliated with street protests, legal challenges and by communicating with his supporters on social media. He is demanding a snap election, which analysts say he is likely to win.

But Khan is involved in dozens of criminal cases, including serious corruption allegations. If found guilty, he will likely be disqualified from running for office again. Khan told NPR he thought that was the point. He repeated a claim he has made frequently that Pakistani army chief General Asim Munir and the coalition government are trying to eliminate him politically. “He and this coalition of 12 parties have decided that no matter what, Imran Khan cannot win the election,” he said.

In response, Pakistani Defense Minister Khawaja Asif told NPR that “Khan’s commitment to [the] State, his commitment to Pakistan…depends on his presence in government. »

Referring to Khan supporters who attacked military compounds last week, Asif said: “They attacked the state of Pakistan. This is not political agitation or political protest. It is a protest against the state. He continued: “Army installations, army headquarters and air bases are attacked by Indians, by our enemies across the border. They have never been attacked by Pakistani. [before].”

The Pakistani military said earlier this week that some protesters would be tried by secret military courts, a prospect that has raised human rights concerns and led to the conviction of some parliamentarians.

Security forces have also stepped up a crackdown on Khan’s supporters and senior advisers. Some, after being released on bail, walked out of courthouses and were rearrested. “It’s a total banana republic right now,” Khan told NPR. “We are headed for pure and simple martial law.”

The defense minister insisted that Khan’s supporters and advisers were treated fairly. He said he was not in favor of negotiations with Khan to end the crisis.

The Pakistani army spokesman has so far not spoken directly to the media.

A prominent analyst blames the country’s current crisis on the army for interference in the country’s political system.

“It’s entirely the responsibility of the military,” says Mosharraf Zaidi, a columnist at the head of a think tank, Tabadlab. Checking off a long list of times the military has intervened to increase the fortunes of politicians, only to persecute them later, he said, “It’s something the military is going to have to seriously consider what they’re doing.”

