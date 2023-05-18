Politics
Boris Johnson “launched a violent attack” against Emmanuel Macron and “wanted to turn off his lights”
Boris Johnson has branded Emmanuel Macron a licking Putin in an attack on the French prime minister, according to his former communications director No 10.
Guto Harri claims Johnson launched his crude offensive after Macron criticized his handling of the Ukrainian refugee crisis following the Russian invasion.
During the second episode of his new podcast, Unprecedented, he told listeners that the former prime minister really flipped when he heard Macron’s remarks.
Johnson does not acknowledge the account given by his former colleague, according to the Telegraph.
Guto Harri claims Johnson launched his crude offensive after Macron criticized his handling of the Ukrainian refugee crisis
The alleged outburst came as Macron hosted a European summit, three weeks into the war, to accuse Britain of failing to live up to his grand declarations on asylum.
He added that he hoped Ukrainians making the trip to their families in Britain would be treated better.
Harri said: When the UK press gave the UK government a hard time over our response to the refugee crisis, Macron supercharged it by criticizing Boris quite directly and his words made headlines in The Guardian.
“While Boris was not prone to getting really angry, or using particularly strong language, he was one [time] where he really rocked. During our morning meeting, with a small band of us, he just launched into a violent attack on Emmanuel Macron.
And basically saying, ‘It’s a four letter word that starts with c, it’s a weirdo, it’s Putin licking, we have to tackle this one’, a rugby term which basically means take the gloves off – “we need a frog orgy -bashing, I’ll have to turn off his lights… Pretty loud stuff.
Earlier, Zelensky slammed Macron after he denounced the prospect of a total Russian defeat.
Harri also gave details of the 4am call between Downing Street and Kyiv on February 24, 2022, the day Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine.
Zelensky was breathless, he was breathless but very calm considering what was going on, he said.
It was heartbreaking, it was haunting, he made it come alive for all of us. This was massively sobering, we really couldn’t believe this was happening.
The alleged outburst came as Macron held an EU summit, three weeks into the war, to accuse Britain of failing to live up to his ‘grand declarations’ on asylum
Boris could not have made it clear that we were there to help Ukraine in any way possible. Using whatever we could possibly deploy within reason.
But at the time, I think it was a man-to-man thing where he basically imagined himself in this bunker in his own capital, with foreign troops advancing on this city and his life in danger.
“And so I remember very clearly he said, But that’s fine, but you’re you, Volodymyr, okay. Do you have good people around you? Are you safe? Can we do something something to protect you?
Johnson, who had no role in the Harris podcast or its content, would lament attempts to comment on issues addressed in the latest episode.
