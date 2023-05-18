It’s time to think 60 years, not six

JOKO Widodo is doing what I recommended to President Duterte in 2018. It didn’t happen so I’d like to try again with a new president because I think it has to happen. And started now, not when Manila is an even more crowded underwater city. We have to move to a new capital. Joko Widodo had the foresight to see that Jakarta would be underwater as the world heats up. Manila is already underwater in many areas and heading in that direction elsewhere. Worse, it is limited to the west by Manila Bay and to the east by Laguna de Bay. So it can only expand north and south, pushing people further and further away from the city center to limited vacant land.

Quoting another newspaper: “Metro Manila sits in a low-lying area facing the sea and encompasses two river systems, making it prone to flooding and disasters.” “Nearly 87% of the megacity’s land area lies below sea level to which sea water could rise if a 10-year flood were to occur in 2030, impacting $39.2 billion of the world’s GDP. country and putting 1.54 million people at risk.” The sea is expected to rise up to 1 meter over the next 60 years.

The Subic/Clark area, on the other hand, is well above the sea, has a protected deep-water port, an airport already built and easily expandable. And lots of attractive vacant lots. It is an ideal location for the nation’s capital. President Marcos, as a visionary leader, must seriously consider change.

It’s something Secretary Tugade tried in a brave move from the DoTr offices to Clark. But no one followed him, so he was forced to return to extremely overcrowded Manila. A city that ranks first among the densest cities in the world, with around 18 million inhabitants, including 15 million daily workers. This equates to 43,000 people per square kilometer. GMA refill every day. The hybrid work alleviated the clutter, but minimally. He brought an imperceptible change to the quality of life in the city.

Our leaders must do what so few are willing to do: do, look to the distant future. What will Manila look like in 60 years? I bet it will be an underwater swamp, even more crowded if that’s possible; and uninhabitable. Now is the time to start the change elsewhere.

BGC is a disastrously built old-fashioned city, a far cry from its original design. It suffers from the same problems that Manila has/will have.

I was very disappointed that the Supreme Court started building there. I would like to hope that the Senate, which is considering moving there, reconsiders its decision so that its grandchildren can take the place of grandfather (there is no anti-dynasty law, as the Constitution) in a nicely designed city, where you can actually see the sun. Canberra, the capital of Australia is one such city. Sydney and Melbourne couldn’t agree on which would be the capital, so they compromised. And built a new, well-designed green capital in between. All the national governments are there: the administration, the parliament and the judiciary.

Like Australia, the Philippines could start by moving all government offices. Most are in old buildings, so moving is something that should be done anyway. The Supreme Court and Congress should reverse their plans to rebuild BGC. And do it in Clark/Subic. Think about the future, don’t build on the past. Let the private sector choose when it is financially better to do so. A non-stop high-speed train can connect the two in less than 30 minutes.

Jun Palafox could design a new city to be proud of. A city designed for a pleasant, comfortable and environmentally friendly life. A smart city where all services are interconnected and digitized. Where there are plenty of parks, playgrounds and recreational areas. Where you choose to use public transport or walk. Where traffic is flowing, even at peak times. None of this can happen in Manila, it’s too far. Any improvement will be incremental. Greed and lack of government control destroyed what was once the Pearl of the Orient.

Marcos should, at the very least, contract a local (Jun is my choice)-international consortium of experienced consultancies to conduct a study of the feasibility, necessity and cost of doing so versus the cost of not doing so, based on a 60 year time frame. Batangas was also suggested to me as a possible alternative site. So maybe a survey could be part of the study. Come to think of it, such a study would have to consider what the Philippines will look like 50 years from now when global temperatures are 2 degrees Celsius, or higher than in pre-industrial times (which they will be given the political inertia short-sighted of the world). And start the preparations now.

