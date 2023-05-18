Reviews | The earthquake changed Turkey, but change is complicated

This election was one of the closest to Mr. Erdogan’s career. Neither party managed to claim an outright majority in the first round, and a runoff is scheduled for May 28. If Mr. Erdogan is convinced that hell will succeed in the second round, it may be because of places like Adiyaman, where he won 66% of the vote.

For some voters in Ankara and Istanbul, it seemed that people in the southern provinces had voted blindly for a president and a party that had abandoned them when their needs were dire. The truth is more complicated.

I spent a week in Adiyaman following the work of Oy ve Otesi (Vote and Beyond), an election monitoring group, and talking to survivors of the earthquakes of that election. The people of Adiyaman are getting by again, but things are fragile. Many have lost their jobs and hyperinflation in Turkey has hit the region hard. But for now, the government is paying attention. Families left homeless by the earthquakes are beginning to move into temporary accommodation. In one camp, container houses were sent from Qatar overheated in the sun, but the road is freshly paved. A huge poster of Mr. Erdogan nearby promised free natural gas for one year. Mr. Kilicdaroglu pledged free accommodation for earthquake victims on another poster, but this one was three and a half miles away.

Zeynep, a mother of four whose husband was in the army, told me that supplies from the disaster relief ministry and her husband’s recent salary increase, thanks to Mr. Erdogans’ government, helped feed his family. Zeynep asked me not to use her full name for her husband’s sake. She favored Mr. Kilicdaroglu and the pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party, the HDP. Her husband is in the special operations forces, fighting Kurdish insurgents. She was not going to vote in the first round. Maybe, she said, losing votes in the second.

Sevgi, also a housewife, planned to vote but kept changing her mind. She did not like Mr. Erdogan, at least not anymore, but she was afraid of what her family would do if they learned that they had voted for the CHP: the party of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk and secularism; party only once supported a ban against the headscarf in public institutions. Who knows, his family might say, what the CHP would do next.