Politics
Reviews | The earthquake changed Turkey, but change is complicated
ADIYAMAN, Turkey Adiyaman is a province in southern Turkey that many people miss on a map. Too small, too poor, too pious. Too Kurdish, but not Kurdish enough. Its neighboring provinces bear the weight of history; Adiyaman is best known for its loose tobacco.
In the 2014 presidential election, Recep Tayyip Erdogan won 69 percent of the vote in Adiyaman. In 2018 he won 67 percent there.
The earthquakes that struck on February 6 killed more than 50,000 people in Turkey and Syria. More than 6,000 people have died in Adiyaman alone, where more than 1,200 buildings collapsed and thousands more were heavily damaged. In these first essential hours, the State was nowhere to be found. The victims lay under the rubble waiting for rescue teams for days.
This failure was meant to shake places like Adiyaman out of their long alliance with Mr. Erdogan. As Sunday’s election approaches, the opposition, led by Kemal Kilicdaroglu and the Republican People’s Party, the CHP, expected a wave of protest votes.
This election was one of the closest to Mr. Erdogan’s career. Neither party managed to claim an outright majority in the first round, and a runoff is scheduled for May 28. If Mr. Erdogan is convinced that hell will succeed in the second round, it may be because of places like Adiyaman, where he won 66% of the vote.
For some voters in Ankara and Istanbul, it seemed that people in the southern provinces had voted blindly for a president and a party that had abandoned them when their needs were dire. The truth is more complicated.
I spent a week in Adiyaman following the work of Oy ve Otesi (Vote and Beyond), an election monitoring group, and talking to survivors of the earthquakes of that election. The people of Adiyaman are getting by again, but things are fragile. Many have lost their jobs and hyperinflation in Turkey has hit the region hard. But for now, the government is paying attention. Families left homeless by the earthquakes are beginning to move into temporary accommodation. In one camp, container houses were sent from Qatar overheated in the sun, but the road is freshly paved. A huge poster of Mr. Erdogan nearby promised free natural gas for one year. Mr. Kilicdaroglu pledged free accommodation for earthquake victims on another poster, but this one was three and a half miles away.
Zeynep, a mother of four whose husband was in the army, told me that supplies from the disaster relief ministry and her husband’s recent salary increase, thanks to Mr. Erdogans’ government, helped feed his family. Zeynep asked me not to use her full name for her husband’s sake. She favored Mr. Kilicdaroglu and the pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party, the HDP. Her husband is in the special operations forces, fighting Kurdish insurgents. She was not going to vote in the first round. Maybe, she said, losing votes in the second.
Sevgi, also a housewife, planned to vote but kept changing her mind. She did not like Mr. Erdogan, at least not anymore, but she was afraid of what her family would do if they learned that they had voted for the CHP: the party of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk and secularism; party only once supported a ban against the headscarf in public institutions. Who knows, his family might say, what the CHP would do next.
On the other side of town, near the local university, Ekrem Abaci, a chief some kind of representative of the district ordered the people in his office. Men unloaded jugs of water from the trucks that kept coming. The Ministry of Disaster Response sent daily deliveries of water that the muhtar could distribute to his constituency. He and the men around him all told me the same thing: our government took care of us. He may have come late, but any country would have been the same in such a disaster. The government is not to blame.
Vote for Papa Tayyip tomorrow, the muhtar shouted to Hakan, a graduate student with a broken arm who had come to collect papers. Hakan was silent for a moment, then he told me that I could restart the voice recorder that I had paused when he entered. He said he had voted his whole life for Mr Erdogan and his party, but he would not this time. He voted against the nepotism that has left so many graduates like him unemployed, and the bureaucratic rot that means he’s being fined when he shouldn’t and can’t access the benefits he’s entitled to. Then he left.
It’s not that nothing in Adiyaman and neighboring provinces has changed: many of the regions hardest hit by the earthquakes, which historically backed Mr Erdogan, drifted away from him in the first round. But when the sidewalk creaks again with the remnants of debris; when the neighborhoods are still a mixture of vacant lots, where buildings once stood, and scattered tents; and when life is still about today, not tomorrow, a vote for change can feel like a big gamble.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/05/18/opinion/turkey-election-erdogan.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Duncan delivers the completely revamped Global Express
- A 6.1-magnitude earthquake hits Guatemala
- Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has two options: ‘Go into exile or face the army law’
- Reviews | The earthquake changed Turkey, but change is complicated
- It’s time to think 60 years, not six
- New bill would block payment from Congress if US hits debt ceiling
- News | City of West Hollywood
- Area tennis Round up; WHS, WC fall short, BR, LHS, ND continue | Local sports
- Kate Middleton loves this summer dress so much that she has it in several colors
- Google turns off 1% of Chrome cookies to test new ad tech
- Oakland County GOP to Honor Donald Trump – The Oakland Press
- Kabuki actor Ichikawa Ennosuke in hospital after suspected suicide