Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has two options: ‘Go into exile or face the army law’





Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has been asked to go into exile or face trial under the Army Act, India Today reported on Thursday. in London in exile, sources told India Today.

The former prime minister, his party leader and hundreds of his supporters were convicted under the strict army law for the violent protest on May 9. Sources said Khan had consulted his close party bosses over the offer he had received.

Khan, who was once the army’s blue-eyed boy, is facing establishment ire after his supporters resorted to an unprecedented protest against the Pakistani military.

After his arrest, Khan’s supporters stormed the army headquarters in Rawalpindi and attacked the house of a corps commander in Lahore in addition to burning down the residence of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Pakistan’s federal and provincial governments have unleashed their forces behind Imran Khan and his party activists, accused of inciting violence.

On Wednesday, Pakistan’s Punjab government gave Imran Khan 24 hours to hand over suspected rioters hiding at his Zaman Park residence in Lahore.

The deadline has passed and police will send a “delegation” to Zaman Park on Friday to search Imran Khan’s house, Acting Punjab Information Minister Amir Mir said on Thursday.

Over the past few days, several PTI leaders have left the party due to – as many say – intense pressure from the government and military. In a tweet today, Khan said: ‘My sympathies go out to everyone who under pressure was forced out of the party. He also praised all senior members who “resisted the extreme pressure to leave the party”.

Imran Khan said today that he does not want to fight the army and that the ruling coalition – the Pakistan Democratic Movement or PDM – wants to pit him against the army. “There is a plan formed to pit the PTI against the military, their plan is to take out the PTI through the military,” Khan said, adding that the PDM was behind it all and it was “very dangerous. for the country”.

The former prime minister also warned that the PDM “plot” would lead to the disintegration of Pakistan. “They can’t compete with us in the elections and now they want to oppose us to the army.” He also recalled what had happened in East Pakistan. Khan said what is happening today happened in 1971 when a party was elected but a politician conspired with the military to remove it.

(With contributions by Hamza Ameer)

