CNN’s Amanpour criticizes network’s decision to hold Trump town hall

Christiane Amanpour, the veteran international correspondent who has worked at CNN for 40 years, became the network’s most prominent reporter to publicly criticize the decision to host Donald Trump for a town hall in New Hampshire last week.

ByDAVID BAUDER AP Media Writer

FILE – Christiane Amanpour participates in “Amanpour & Co.” panel at the TCA Summer Press Tour on July 30, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. The veteran correspondent became the first CNN reporter to publicly criticize her network for airing last week’s town hall with former President Donald Trump. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press

NEW YORK — Veteran correspondent Christiane Amanpour has become the most high-profile CNN reporter to publicly criticize her network for airing last week’s town hall with former President Donald Trump.

Amanpour told a group of graduate students at Columbia University’s graduate school of journalism on Wednesday that she would have dropped the microphone on a mean person, a reference to when Trump hurled that insult at moderator Kaitlan. Collins.

CNN has come under fire for hosting Trump at a live event in New Hampshire, where the 2024 presidential candidate repeated lies about the last election to a mostly adoring audience. CNN President Chris Licht defended the town hall as newsworthy and important, and Amanpour said she had a thorough discussion with him about it.

Everyone knows that Trump tries to take the stage and dominate at such events, said Amanpour, the chief international correspondent who has worked at CNN for 40 years.

No matter how hard the moderator tries to aim for the finish, it doesn’t work, she said.

Perhaps the leaders of journalism today should learn from those of the 1950s, who refused to pay attention to Senator Joseph McCarthy unless his crude lies, witch hunts and diatribes reach the basic level of evidence allowed in a courtroom, she said.

Maybe less is more, she says. Maybe living isn’t always right.

Amanpour criticized the town hall audience, chosen by CNN because they were Republicans or independents planning to vote in the 2024 Republican primary.

Citing precedents from past debates or candidate forums, CNN should have insisted that our guests behave without boos, yells, mockery, or cheers.

I can only hope that your trust in us has been shaken but not shattered, that you believe we can survive and rebuild that trust, she said.

A spokesperson for Licht did not immediately return the messages for comment. During an internal call with CNN staffers last week, Licht noted that those in attendance at the town hall represent a large swathe of America.

The mistake the media has made in the past is to ignore the existence of these people, he said. Just like you can’t ignore that President Trump exists.

