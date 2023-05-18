Concerns over the return of the military to Indonesia

There are growing fears in Indonesia that the military, which was ousted from politics in 1998 after 32 years under strongman Suharto, may want to resume a bigger role thanks to a revised law that would allow the military to write its own budget and to occupy more civil positions. If the draft proposal is approved by the Commander-in-Chief and the government, it will immediately be submitted to the House of Representatives.

Pro-democracy and human rights activists fear that expanding military authority will return Indonesia, now the world’s third-largest democracy, to what it was under Suharto when the he army, then engine of corruption, was used as a tool of repression and to silence critics. It has since professionalized and modernized.

By contrast, in the 25 years since Suharto’s ouster, Indonesia has become perhaps Southeast Asia’s most promising democracy, though the field is not particularly crowded. In a region where military dominance is of concern, including Myanmar, where the Tatmadaw have waged a bloody two-year campaign to remove civilian rule, and Thailand, which just this week fought to oust the army of power, the Western powers, including the United States do not want to see Indonesia back to its excesses of the Suharto era.

Defense chief Prabowo Subianto, a former special forces chief and son-in-law of Suharto who has been accused of various human rights abuses, is well positioned to run for president to succeed Joko Widodo in 2025. However, he opposes the bill, insisting that the existing law has worked well and is effective in preventing corruption

The law that the Indonesian Armed Forces known as TNI wants to revise stipulates that the forces play a role as a tool of the state in the field of defense based on the policies and political decisions of the State. Indonesia in 2021 had about 1.08 million military, active and reserve, according todatafrom Global Fire Power.

Current law restricts military personnel to many civilian positions in certain departments or agencies. The proposed revision would allow for the expansion and addition of military operations other than warfare (OMSP) from the now 14 to 19 types. The addition of this authority includes the role of combating cyber threats, supporting the government in combating drug abuse, and performing other tasks assigned by the President to support national development.

A coalition of civil society organizations for the security sector urged the government not to proceed with the revised program, fearing that the revisions would set back military reform and undermine the professionalism of the army. Critics say the potential allocation of civilian posts to active duty soldiers has the potential to restore the military’s dual role that was removed after the 1998 reforms following Suhartos’ ousting.

“Some of the additions to the military’s role are unrelated to military proficiency, such as counter-narcotics and support for national development,” the Coalition wrote in its statement. “Expanding and increasing the scope of military operations will encourage greater involvement of the TNI in the areas of civil and national security.”

The nation is still traumatized by the military’s role during the New Order, during which it was accused of carrying out numerous human rights abuses, including the 1965 anti-communist purges that claimed lives to hundreds of thousands of people, the 1998 race riots, the military operations in Papua, and many more. Today, amid widespread disapproval of the performance of the national police, exemplified by a huge sex and murder scandal last year, as well as police incompetence that resulted in the death of more than 100 spectators in a stampede at a football match, the discourse on the revision of the TNI law emerged. Proponents generally want to restore the function and authority of the military under loose rules that are very likely to be abused by those who want to return to the era of the New Order.

During Suhartos’ 32-year rule, the military participated not only in defense but also in maintaining political stability and security in a dual role known as dual function. Military leaders held positions such as heads of districts, governorships and ministries, which activists say Suharto used to create an authoritarian regime to perpetuate himself in power and control society. The impact has been the spread of human rights violations, the proliferation of corrupt practices and the loss of civil liberties and democracy.

Dwifungsi was eliminated after the reform movement broke out in 1998, sending the army back to barracks to enhance professionalism and carry out its main task, the protection of state sovereignty and territory. TNI soldiers may only hold civilian positions after resigning or retiring, except for the limited positions specified in the TNI law.

But the influence of the military has grown under the leadership of President Joko Widodo, says Jokowi, who is in his second five-year term. Six ministers were appointed from elements of the TNI and the national police, with the military also involved in dealing with disasters, including the Covid-19 epidemic and natural disasters. In 2022, several active military personnel have been appointed by the Ministry of the Interior to fill regional positions. Critics say Jokowi’s government has often used the military to enforce central government policies in remote villages. A government official said Jokowi trusted the army more than the police and saw them as a potential countervailing force.

Jokowi was reluctant to comment on the proposed law review. However, TNI spokesman Admiral Julius Widjojono said many serving soldiers have expertise that matches the needs of ministries or agencies. “TNI soldiers were trained from the start to be responsive and have good organizational discipline. We will see in the past management of Covid-19, the role of active TNI soldiers is very important,” Widjojono said.

The civil society coalition also stressed the abolition of the authority of the president as the highest authority in the deployment and use of military force. This is dangerous, the group said, as the deployment and use of military force will increasingly escape civilian control. Anton Aliabbas, an observer for the Center for Intermestic and Diplomatic Engagement (CIDE), said removing this line of command could open space for military insubordination, not to mention arrangements for implementing operations. military, war and non-war, which demand the cancellation of state policies and political decisions.

Other contentious points also include the proposed changes to the TNI budget mechanism and its unlimited use for the defense sector. Should this revision materialize, the budget submission, management and accountability mechanism would become fully the authority of the TNI and would no longer be approved by the Ministry of Defense. However, Widjojono said the proposed change is aimed at bureaucratic efficiency.

TNI Commander Admiral Yudo Margono said revisions targeting points of the law that are no longer relevant and that the TNI would revert to its New Order-era abuses is overkill. He said that the draft revision of the TNI law was still under discussion within his organization and that the path to arrive at the discussion in the House of Representatives was still long.