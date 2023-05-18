Reviews | Remember when Trump and DeSantis loved each other? Neither do they.





Trump tried to insinuate that DeSantis had shady dealings with high school girls in his very, very distant past. And run an ad reminding the world that his likely Republican opponent has a habit of eating pudding with his fingers.

But what about problems? Kinda hard to pin down since Trump is given to, uh, free association on this stuff. But he certainly ran to the left of DeSantiss, accusing the Florida governor of wanting to cut Social Security and Medicare benefits.

When he was in Congress, DeSantis voted for Republican proposals along these lines. He’s on the no-change-no-how bandwagon now. But let’s look at abortion much easier to pin down. DeSantis, as governor, just signed a bill he supported that will ban abortions in Florida after six weeks. At that point, many, many women, especially the very young, very poor, very traumatized ones, have no idea they are pregnant.

DeSantis has at least been consistent. A devout Catholic, he held the same position throughout his political career. Trump, on the other hand, uh, is adapting.

Trump made a huge impact by appointing three anti-choice justices to the Supreme Court. But now he’s noticed that voters are coming out very strongly in favor of abortion rights, and he’s changed that. He says many in the pro-life movement found Florida’s new law too harsh.

Our bottom line here, people, is that you have two top candidates for the Republican presidential nomination. DeSantis adheres to a strong, denominational social conservatism. He is pro-gun, opposed to diversity and inclusion programs at public colleges. And is currently battling with Disney, one of Florida’s top employers, over a comment by a Disney CEO who criticized a DeSantis bill to ban classroom discussions of sexual orientation in schools. first years.

It’s hard to imagine Governor Donald Trump taking the same route.

Unless it somehow wins him an election. Trump’s policy is deeply, deeply pragmatic. If an angel appeared promising him another term in the White House if he killed all the puppies in America, those doggies would be fried.

