Tension reigns outside Imran Khan’s house in Lahore





NEW DELHI: Tension reigned outside the home of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan in Lahore on Thursday amid a wave of arrests of his supporters.

The interim administration of Punjab province claimed on Wednesday that there were 30 to 40 terrorists in his residence in the Zaman Park area and asked him to hand them over at 2 p.m. Thursday.

It is understood that the terrorist reference was to people who may have been involved in the widespread protests against Imrans’ arrest by the Islamabad High Court on May 9.

He was released on bail by the same court on May 12, a day after the Supreme Court ruled his arrest by the Rangers paramilitary force unlawful.

Imran says he expects to be arrested again as the confrontation escalates between his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the government.

The government accused Imrans supporters of being involved in violent incidents last week.

Imran dismissed claims that people involved in the violence were sheltering in his home.

This is absolute nonsense, he said in a media interview.

Imran had previously invited the media to his home to see if any terrorists were hiding there.

I heard there were 40 terrorists sheltering in my house. I have a request, if there are 40 terrorists, it is a threat to my life. Please come (to stop them), but don’t raid. Bring a search warrant, like a civilized society, at least tell us the names of these terrorists, Imran said Wednesday, ridiculing the police claim.

At least 25 protesters were killed and 600 injured during the unrest over the past week, according to the PTI.

Imran said more than 7,500 of his supporters and party leaders have been detained in connection with the ongoing crackdown by security forces.

The former prime minister has been slapped with 145 police cases ranging from terrorism to corruption since his government was toppled in a parliamentary vote of no confidence in April 2022.

After recovering from injuries sustained in an assassination attempt last November 3, Imran has stepped up his political activities to demand new elections.

Pakistan’s unrest is growing as its economy remains fragile amid severe inflation and a burgeoning currency crisis.

The power struggle, in which the army is supposed to play a key role despite its claims of political neutrality, has turned bitter.

The integrity of institutions is also increasingly called into question because many detainees are re-arrested by the police as soon as they are released by the courts.

In some cases, the police say they are unable to find the detainees.

On Thursday, Punjab police failed to summon well-known journalist Imran Riaz Khan, who was detained at Sialkot airport on May 11, despite a clear order from the Lahore High Court to do so. – Bernama

