Ron DeSantis meltdown sees Trump soar in 2024, polls show





Donald Trump has taken a 36.1% lead over Ron DeSantis as Republican voters’ preferred candidate for the 2024 presidential election, according to the latest data from political analysis site Real Clear Politics.

The data shows that 56% of Republicans have Trump as their preferred candidate, well ahead of DeSantis at 19.9% ​​and former Vice President Mike Pence at 5.9%.

If Trump wins the Republican nomination, polls show he will likely face President Biden, who has announced he will seek re-election in 2024 for a rematch of the heated 2020 presidential contest.

The latest Real Clear Politics polling update was released on Wednesday, based on data from the seven most recent opinion polls recorded by the website, including those from Rasmussen, Emerson and Fox News.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump (L) speaks during an event at Mar-a-Lago on April 4, 2023, and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks at the Museum of Tolerance in Jerusalem, Israel, on April 27, 2023. Trump opened a 36.1% lead over DeSantis in the race to be the next Republican presidential candidate. Joe Raedle/Getty Images; Amir Lévy/Getty Images

That gave Trump a 36.1% lead over Florida Governor DeSantis and a 50.1% advantage over Pence, though none of the possible challengers have officially declared their candidacy. Other candidates, such as former South Carolina governor and United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley, and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, languish far behind with the support of less than 5% of Republican voters. The surveys on which the data is based were all conducted between April 21 and May 15, by a number of different pollsters.

Trump significantly increased his lead in the polls in April and May, according to data from Real Clear Politics. Two months ago, on March 17, Trump voted 43.9%, against 28% for DeSantis, giving him a 15.9% advantage.

Newsweek reached out to DeSantis via email and Trump via its online press contact form for comment.

In recent months, Trump had become fiercely critical of DeSantis, telling reporters that the future Florida governor was politically “dead as a doornail” before receiving his endorsement.

Trump also took aim at DeSantis on abortion, saying “many people within the pro-life movement” think Florida’s new six-week abortion ban is “too harsh.”

On Tuesday, Trump-backed candidate Daniel Cameron won the Kentucky gubernatorial race, beating former US ambassador to the UN Kelly Craft, who had DeSantis’ backing. On the same day, Republicans lost the mayoralty of Jacksonville, in DeSantis’ home state, which was the largest city under GOP control.

Reacting to the news on his Truth Social website, Trump said, “Congratulations to a Kentucky ‘star,’ Daniel Cameron, who easily won the Republican gubernatorial nomination. He had my complete and total endorsement. The backed candidate by DeSanctimonious came in a REMOTE third. Ron’s magic is gone! He also lost, shockingly, in Jacksonville last night (mayor).”

Trump is currently locked in a number of legal battles, which could complicate his bid for a second term in the White House. Earlier this month, a New York civil court found he sexually abused and defamed writer E. Jean Carroll, ordering the Republican frontrunner to pay $5 million in damages. He denies any wrongdoing.

The former president also pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business documents, related to the alleged payment of silent money to former adult film actress Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

