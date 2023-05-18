Politics
Xi Jinping announces new direction for China-Central Asia relations
Intended to strengthen economic and cultural ties with these nations traditionally closer to Moscow than to Beijing, this major meeting is being organized at a time when Joe Biden is meeting the leaders of the G7 in Japan.
This is the very first edition of this China-Central Asia summit since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1992 between the Asian giant and these republics (Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan) after the fall of the USSR.
Read also: Beijing, on all fronts for a post-Western order
Symbolic choice: this meeting described as extremely important by Beijing is held in the historic city of Xian (north), eastern end of the ancient Silk Road which linked Europe and China via Central Asia.
New re
Xi Jinping welcomed the five presidents in the evening in front of a grand old-style Chinese building lit by red lanterns. Dozens of dancers then performed a colorful musical show inspired by the Tang dynasty (618-907), another symbol because the China-Central Asia ties were particularly strong at that time.
I am convinced that our joint commitment will make tomorrow’s summit a great success and open a new era for these relations, Xi Jinping said his five counterparts at a welcome dinner.
China sincerely invites these countries to board the express train of its development to jointly build a better future, he said, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry.
Facing the G7
Formerly members of the Russian Empire and then of the Soviet Union, these nations retain privileged economic, linguistic and diplomatic ties with Moscow. But with the war in Ukraine, Russian influence waned. A relative void that the Chinese president is willing to fill.
Xi Jinping will present himself as a leader capable of promoting development and peace in the world, said Zhiqun Zhu, professor of international relations at Bucknell University, in the United States.
Chance (or not) of the calendar: a summit of the leaders of the G7 (Canada, France, United States, Germany, Italy, Japan, United Kingdom) opens Friday Hiroshima, in the presence in particular of the American president Joe Biden – whose country depicts Beijing regularly as a threat.
Also read: Emerging countries no longer want to depend on the West
The Japanese event will be devoted in particular to the establishment of a common strategy in the face of China’s growing influence in the world. Opposite, the diplomatic and strategic importance of the unprecedented meeting organized in Xian on Thursday and Friday should not be underestimated, underlines Zhiqun Zhu.
The China-Central Asia Summit shows that China’s rejuvenation cannot be hindered and has strong support in Central Asia and elsewhere in developing countries.
China estimates that its trade with Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbkistan reached last year 70 billion dollars (64 billion euros) and climbed over one year by 22% during the first quarter of 2023.
Common future
Central Asia features prominently in China’s New Silk Roads initiative, also known as The Belt and Road. Embodied by Xi Jinping who launched it at the end of 2013, this pharaonic program aims in particular to develop, thanks to Chinese funds, roads, ports, railways and infrastructure abroad.
The Asian giant has already invested billions of euros to exploit natural gas reserves in Central Asia and build rail links linking China to Europe via the region. The summit is an opportunity to advance certain projects, such as the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbkistan railway line or the extension of the pipeline between Central Asia and China.
Read also: China’s leeway to extend its debt-burdened empire is shrinking
Xi Jinping told his Kyrgyz counterpart, Sadyr Japarov, on Thursday that China is willing to work with Kyrgyzstan to build a community of good neighborliness, friendship, shared prosperity and a common future.
The Chinese president made similar remarks to his Uzbek counterparts Chavkat Mirzioev, Tajik Emomali Rakhmon and Turkmen Serdar Berdymoukhamedov, calling for the promotion of economic and cultural relations. The main announcements of the summit should take place on Friday, with in particular a meeting between the six presidents and the press.
