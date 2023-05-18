‘Pakistan is headed for imminent disaster,’ says former PTI Prime Minister Imran Khan





Accusing the ruling coalition of fomenting a plot to pit the military against his party, former Prime Minister Imran Khan warned on May 17 that Pakistan was headed for impending doom and risked disintegration.

Pakistani leader Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), 70, said in a video-linked speech from his residence in Zaman Park that the only way to end political instability was to hold elections.

“PDM leaders and Nawaz Sharif, who is fleeing to London, care least whether the country’s constitution is desecrated, state institutions are destroyed or the Pakistani military earns a bad name. They are looking out for their own interests to save the looted wealth alone,” he said.

“I see a scary dream in which the country is heading towards an impending doom. I call on the powers that be to let the elections take place and save the country,” Khan said.

Khan, while speaking of the unrest that followed his arrest at the High Court in Islamabad on May 9, claimed that it was a pure conspiracy “conspired and carried out allegedly in the name of the coalition in power and the interim government of Punjab.

It is high time for the powers that be to rethink wisely, otherwise the country could face a situation similar to that of East Pakistan,” Khan said as quoted by The Dawn.

Defending his criticism of the country’s military, Khan said, “When I berate the military, it’s like I’m criticizing my children.”

I have repeatedly stated that I do not interfere in the internal affairs of state institutions. I did not intervene when I confirmed reports that the former army chief was conspiring against me,” he said.

He claimed some politicians were telling the current army chief that Khan would de-notify him if elected to power.

Reacting to the Punjab governments’ claim that some 40 terrorists are hiding in his Zaman Park residence, Khan said the government must search the house legally, but only after obtaining a search warrant, as he has cited a danger to his life in the presence of the terrorists.

But don’t use it as an excuse to launch a crackdown on the country’s largest political party, the PTI,” he said.

After his speech via video link, Khan allowed electronic and digital media representatives access to his residence to see for themselves that there were no terrorists inside Zaman Park.

Reporters who visited the house later reported that there were only domestic workers and a few policemen inside the house.

Earlier on May 9, Khan’s arrest by Pakistan Rangers paramilitaries at IHC premises sparked unrest in Pakistan, as protesters stormed the army headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi and also burned down the house of a corps commander in Lahore. in violent 10-man clashes while Khan’s party says 40 of its workers lost their lives in the shootings of security personnel.

With contributions from the agency.

