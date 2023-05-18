Opened by First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo, the commemoration of the HKG PKK in Medan was a success





Medan (ANTARA) – First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo opened the Summit for the 51st PKK (HKG) Unity Day 2023 nationwide centered in the city of Medan, North Sumatra Province at the Ballroom Convention Hall Santika Premiere Dyandra Hotel Medan, Wednesday (17/5/2023). The activity, which is themed “Going Together Towards a Prosperous and Resilient Family for a Growing Indonesia”, was also attended by the Chairwoman of the National Handicraft Council (Dekranas) who is also the wife of the Vice President Mrs. North Sumatra Province Nawal Edy Rahmayadi and TP PKK Medan City President Kahiyang Ayu Mr. Bobby Afif Nasution, and in the presence of all TP PKK Presidents at provincial, district/city levels across Indonesia and women’s and wife’s organizations in Forkopimda in the province of North Sumatra. On this occasion, the First Lady along with the Chief Protector of TP PKK, Mrs. Hj Iriana Joko Widodo, advised all PKK cadres not only to obtain a certificate of appreciation or a gold lapel pin, but also to have a high work ethic. Thus, it can execute organizational programs in synergy with government priority programs. “The PKK movement was born from below. Therefore, this principle of participatory work requires the active role of all sections of society,” said Mrs. Iriana Joko Widodo. Earlier, General Chairman of Mobilization Team for Family Empowerment and Welfare (TP PKK) Tri Tito Karnavian said that the culmination of the commemoration of the 51st Unity Movement Day of the PKK (HKG) 2023 was very special as the First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo, Mrs. Vice President Wury Ma’ruf Amin, and accompanied by the leadership of the Solidarity Action Organization for the Advanced Era of the Indonesian Cabinet (OASE KIM). The Interior Minister’s wife (Mendagri) also expressed her gratitude to First Lady Iriana Jokowi as the main protector of the TP PKK and Mrs. Wury Ma’ruf Amin for their presence. “It proves that the PKK has worked hard to help government programs. Again, on behalf of all TP PKK administrators across Indonesia, we would like to thank you very much for your presence, you have added to our enthusiasm to continue performing community service tasks and we also await the direction of the First Lady to PKK cadres throughout Indonesia,” Tri said. in the report. Tri further indicated that this activity had several objectives. First, to use the PKK’s top 10 programs according to their respective program priorities in the regions to make the national priority program a success, as outlined in the National Medium-Term Development Plan (RPJMN) 2020-2024.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sumut.antaranews.com/berita/531153/dibuka-ibu-negara-iriana-joko-widodo-peringatan-hkg-pkk-di-medan-sukses The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos