Why Erdoan prevailed in a battle of competing Turkish nationalisms

Recep Tayyip Erdoan, who led Turkey for two decades, first as prime minister and then as president, and who steered the country in an increasingly authoritarian direction, came out on top, again times, in last Sunday’s election, but not enough to avoid a trickle. Erdoan, despite falling behind in the polls, won 49.5% of the vote and saw his Justice and Development Party (AKP) win a parliamentary majority; on May 28, he will face Kemal Kldarolu, the candidate representing a coalition of six opposition parties, who won just under 45 percent of the vote on Sunday. Even though the opposition, which includes a range of groups from Turkish nationalists to the repressed Kurdish community, came closer than ever to defeating Erdoan, his ability to hold a first-round lead was remarkable, especially since he presided over major economic turmoil and a botched response to a catastrophic earthquake earlier this year. (A third candidate, far-right politician Sinan Oan, won 5% of the vote; his support is expected to largely go to Erdoan.)

To talk about the results of this first round, I called Kaya Gen, a novelist and essayist from Istanbul. He is the author of the book The Lion and the Nightingale, about post-coup Turkey. During our chat, which has been edited for length and clarity, we discussed how Erdoan managed to convince voters affected by the earthquake, different ideas about Turkish nationalism, and what the election results tell us about the state of Turkish society.

Why was Erdoan able to exceed expectations in the first round, even though it was the closest election he has yet faced?

We must first speak of the control that his regime has established over Turkish public life. We are not just talking about his government. We’re not just talking about her party. We talk about sound diet, which controls the judiciary, the army and, above all, the media. If you were in Istanbul in the same room as me, and if we turned on the news, we would see pro-Erdoan propaganda 24 hours a day. This is the autocratic explanation of the votes. But then there is a historical explanation, which is a bit more complex.

This is historical trauma. What did Erdoan tell his constituents? That he was their saviour, he was their hawk, and he was getting old. All the photos of him and the campaign showed an old man who looked very melancholy in his eyes: I am an old sultan and I want your loyalty, because only I can protect you from our enemies and who can continue the Ottoman tradition that we hold so dear. But what was the trauma that brought together so many of his supporters?

Historically, it is the trauma of the CHP, the Republican People’s Party, whose leader, Kemal Kldarolu, was defeated in the first round. According to Erdoan and his followers, the CHP traumatized them exactly a century ago by establishing a republic and stopping an Islamic way of life. We thought the historical trauma that has always held Erdoan supporters together would pale in this era of economic collapse as it is the worst period of Erdoan’s rule in decades, both economically and politically.

After the earthquakes of February 6, it was believed that the entire facade of the strongman had collapsed. Now people could see through him, that the sultan was not strong, that was just rhetoric. But, in a very disturbing result, of the ten provinces most affected by the earthquake, seven voted overwhelmingly for Erdoan. And that leaves us with a tough question: Why did the people who were most violently influenced by the outcome of this deadly earthquake vote for the Sultan?

Turkey is a country with very marked regional differences in culture, religion and voting. So was this right where the earthquake hit, or does it go beyond?

The earthquakes had the opposite effect of what we expected. Erdoan went to cities and promised to rebuild people’s houses. He said the calamity was part of fate’s plan. He may have said a few words of apology, but in a low voice. And then he said, basically, life goes on. You survived. Sorry for your losses. Now we will build new houses for you in one year. Well, give yourself credit. Of course, you will have to pay it back because there are no free meals.

So Kldarolu, the opposition candidate, went to the same towns and said: This is unacceptable. The government was responsible for it. There was no regulatory check for two decades. You must fight for your rights, and we will build these houses for you for free. You will not pay because it will be our responsibility.

The reaction was that someone promising to give you something for free is lying. They are romantics. They are not trustworthy. In this capitalist world of ours, nothing is free. So we will trust the man who wants to build the houses for us with our money. This response shocked many leftists, like me, who expected a different public reaction.

And how do you understand it?

There is a disturbing confluence of religion and capitalism in Turkey. Perhaps only literature can explain it to us. And it’s a kind of strength in the face of adversity, but a form of strength that seems irrational and difficult to decipher. So in Turkey in the 1970s there were strong leftist movements, strong Marxist movements, which captured the imagination of the working class. And these revolutionary movements were crushed by the military coup in 1980, after which a nationalist religious identity for Turkey emerged, imposed by the military. A kind of identity that was inspired by Republican America, a kind of identity where we believe in God, we believe in capitalism.

It has become attractive here. And, as the left lost its power, as leftists were imprisoned or tortured, the Islamists took their place. They have established these very close links with members of the working classes, with the poor, with the excluded. They said: We will help you in the name of Allah. We will form partnerships with other Muslims around the world, in Qatar, in Saudi Arabia. Muslims have money. We will collect your wallets and their safes. The AKP has captured the hearts of the working class. And, with this power, Erdoan claimed that the CHP was the party of the bourgeoisie, of the Westernists, of those who disapprove of the working class. Unfortunately, this argument triumphed on Sunday.

The CHP may lead the opposition, but it is one party in an ideologically diverse coalition uniting to take on Erdoan. Many people who study autocracy and authoritarianism suggest that such coalition building is the way to tackle autocratic forces. What do you think of the opposition campaign and the way they tried to seduce Turkish voters?

Kemal Kldarolu, the leader of the opposition, is an Alevi, an orthodox Islamic sect that combines elements of Sunni and Shia Islam. This is part of a religious minority in Türkiye. He is also in the minority in the group of politicians in the sense that he is soft-spoken, he is very civilized, he never raises his voice. He is a good man and a good strategist. He brought together Erdoan’s former wingmen: former economics czar Ali Babacan to lead the DEVA to party; and his former prime minister and foreign minister, Ahmet Davutolu, leading another party.

When he is accused of having moved the CHP to the right to form this coalition, he says: Well, the left and the right are concepts of the 18th century, they are concepts of the French Revolution. These concepts no longer apply. He decided to adapt, to form a coalition of democrats. And for our delight and for my delight, let’s say he announced his support for LGBTQ communities, and he announced his support for progressive Kurds, which helped him win their vote on Sunday.

But back to when he was announced as a candidate. Behind closed doors, Nationalist members of the opposition coalition said: This man is ineligible for the presidency. We need someone who is Sunni like Erdoan. We need someone who speaks loudly, who is aggressive, who is fundamentally a Turkish nationalist instead of a Turkish social democrat. We need someone who hits the table to win. Erdoan will eat this man alive. And, for four days in early March, there was a big discussion in opposition circles and on social networks about it. And that discussion, I think, has led to less enthusiasm in opposition nationalist factions.