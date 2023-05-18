Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal hurts economy, top Tory warns





Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal is hurting the economy and must be renegotiated following dire warnings from business leaders about the impact of leaving the EU, senior Tories have insisted. A growing number of automakers this week urged Rishi Sunak to try to reopen the Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA) signed with Brussels in 2020, as concerns mount over the impact it will have on the British automotive industry. It comes after the food industry warned that new terms agreed under the recently negotiated Windsor Framework would lead to consumers paying more in supermarkets due to higher food labeling costs. Anti-Brexit Tories have again called on the government to return to the negotiating table to improve terms with Brussels at the next review point in 2025. Tobias Ellwood, Conservative chairman of the defense select committee, said I : We are learning the hard way that our Brexit model is economically suboptimal. Our Brexit deal is due for formal review soon. As Nigel Farage claims, Brexit is broken. Most would agree that this is not the Brexit we envisioned. It costs us 40 billion a year, we can do better. Yet Farage, Boris Johnson, David Frost and Dan Hannan have all argued for staying IN the single market. Mr Ellwood added: It’s a shame those architects of Brexit lost their voices after the vote. His comments reflect a growing level of concern in Westminster about the impact of Mr Johnson’s trade deal on the wider economy, at a time when the government is desperate to boost growth. Related article Other Tory MPs have suggested the government should build on the improved relationship Mr Sunak has forged with Brussels in recent months to further improve trade deals. The issue was highlighted this week when Vauxhalls parent company Stellantis told MPs it would not be able to deliver on its commitment to manufacture electric vehicles in the UK without amending the UK deal with the block. Under the TCA, from next year 45% of an electric vehicle’s value would have to come from the UK or EU to qualify for duty-free trade. Failing to meet the requirements, cars made in the UK would face a 10% tariff if sold in the EU and vice versa, rendering them uncompetitive, triggering warnings of an existential threat being posed by the deadline. Downing Street has said the UK car industry’s problems over the Brexit deal deadline can be resolved within the CAW. A No 10 spokesperson said the UK wanted to work closely with the EU on the issue and expressed optimism that a solution could be found within the ATT. We continue to want to work closely with the EU to find a solution to this problem, Downing Street said. We believe this can be resolved within ACT and we want to continue to take this work forward.

