What CNN Town Hall really revealed





In CNN’s tumultuous town hall last week with Donald Trump, the most shocking moment was the most telling.

For many viewers, a particularly jarring exchange occurred when some of the New Hampshire Republicans in the studio audience laughed and cheered as the former president disparaged E. Jean Carroll, the woman who just a day earlier , had won a civil jury verdict of $5 million. against him for sexual abuse and defamation.

In part, the laughs demonstrated the strength of Trump’s grip on his supporters. But the reaction also showed something much less often discussed: the extent to which the GOP coalition is resisting more assertive roles in society for women, which has produced, among other things, more frequent accusations and more visible sexual impropriety against men.

The jaw-dropping laughter when Trump belittled Carroll underscored how, for many Republican voters, skepticism over allegations of unfair or inappropriate treatment of women now mingles with hostility towards other forms of cultural change, including increasing racial diversity and demands for equal treatment from the LGBTQ community. Were in the midst of a backlash from racial and gender advancements, in which Trump normalized the expression of racist and gender-biased beliefs, Tresa Undem, a pollster for progressive organizations specializing in gender attitudes, told me. and race. He constantly taps into these beliefs.

Even before Trump became a national figure in 2016, attitudes toward cultural and racial change emerged as the central fault line between the two party coalitions. But Trump has widened this gap. Research by Tufts University political scientist Brian Schaffner and his colleagues found that the belief that racism is no longer prevalent in American society was the strongest predictor of support for Trump in 2016. The study concluded that the second strongest predictor of Trump support was the belief that women complaining of sexism sought unfair advantages over men.

These relationships between cultural attitudes and voting persisted into 2020, Schaffner told me. Rejection of gender discrimination did not predict support for Trump as strongly as it did in 2016, when he ran against Hillary Clinton. But those attitudes toward gender still correlated with voting for Trump in 2020 more powerfully than any other factor except opinions about race, Schaffner said.

Resistance to demands for greater gender equality remains a defining attribute of the Trump-era GOP electorate. A national poll conducted last summer by the firm Undems found that about two-thirds of Republican voters agreed that women are too easily offended, nearly three-fifths said most women interpret remarks or actions innocent as being sexist, just over seven in 10 agreed that nowadays society seems to punish men simply for acting like men, and almost seven in 10 agreed that white men are the group the most attacked in the country at the moment. Most Republicans in this poll also agreed that there is full equality for women in work, life and politics, and most agreed that they were more comfortable with women in roles traditional in society, such as caring for children and family. Additionally, an overwhelming majority of Republicans in the poll expressed unfavorable views on the #MeToo movement, as they did on Black Lives Matter.

According to many researchers, the common thread that connects these GOP views on gender is the belief that women who demand more equality are really seeking privileged treatment and trying to deprive men of opportunity, Erin Cassese, political scientist from the University of Delaware who studies gender and politics, told me. This belief is generating pushback among men and women who feel more comfortable in traditional gender roles: strikingly, not only did large majorities of Republican men endorse the gender statements in the survey Undems, but also in almost all cases a majority of Republican women. Women who vote for Trump, Schaffner said, feel almost as unfavorable as his male supporters toward women who oppose these traditional gender roles.

As Schaffner noted, one of the reasons Trump’s hold on his supporters is so strong is that he delights them by publicly disparaging calls for more racial and gender equity. a way that many conservatives have felt that society is telling you that you’re not really meant to express, or even think. That call and response was evident at CNN’s town hall, as Republican public enthusiasm cheered Trump on when he mocked Carroll. It’s really the public reaction that’s been most disturbing, Jane Junn, a professor of political science and gender studies at the University of Southern California, told me. But, she added, after GOP voters (including women) stuck with Trump amid all his boundary-breaking language and behavior, that should come as no surprise. What have we been witnessing for eight years?

Jennifer Horn, the former chairwoman of the New Hampshire Republican Party who now opposes Trump, says that, on the one hand, she was surprised by the public reaction because it showed a lack of decency that I don’t never associate with New Hampshire. But on the other hand, Horn said the applause and laughter were predictable because they reflected how much Trump encouraged his supporters to engage in once-taboo behavior, such as openly mocking a victim of sexual abuse.

We always talk about how Trump amplifies the worst in his supporters, Horn told me. His followers also amplify the worst in him, and that’s probably a more accurate way to describe what was going on at the time.

Read: The worst thing to come out of Trump’s town hall didn’t come from Trump

Trump’s ridicule of Carroll was just one of many moments at town hall where he made comments that would qualify as sexist by any plausible definition. Using his favorite adjective for women who challenge him, he called CNN moderator Kaitlan Collins a villain; he repeatedly referred to former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as crazy Nancy; and he defended his comments from the 2016 Access Hollywood video about the hoarding of women by blaming his targets for his behavior: I said women leave it to you; I didn’t say you were catching, he told Collins. I can’t go back because it happens to be true.

Such explicitly sexist comments, and Trump’s identification with the backlash against court demands against men accused of sexual harassment, have been a hallmark of his political persona from the start. When Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh was charged with sexual assault by Christine Blasey Ford during his confirmation hearings, Trump said it was a very scary time not for women at risk of assault, but for young men who might be convicted of something you may not be guilty of. The Trump administration revoked federal Title IX regulations approved under his predecessor Barack Obama that required colleges and universities to treat sexual assault charges more seriously. In this way, and others, Trump has aligned himself with the assertion of conservatives, such as Senator Josh Hawley and fired Fox News host Tucker Carlson, that the left is engaged in an attack on men.

Given this history, some analysts believe that any woman or man likely to reject Trump because of his gender attitudes likely has already done so. Horn said that in a GOP primary, even the civil judgment finding Trump guilty of sexual abuse was unlikely to prompt any serious defections from him among Republican women. This thing about E. Jean Carroll never had a chance to undermine the support he has within the GOP, Horn told me. At this point, I don’t see anything that could cause a significant rift in his GOP support.

But her mayoral performance suggests it is premature to conclude that Trump, who won just over two-fifths of women voters in 2020, has hit rock bottom with women in the general election. Beyond the GOP base, a dominant majority of women in Undems polls reject the backlash against changing gender roles prevalent among Republicans. Most Americans don’t believe what he and his base believe, she said. The 2022 Supreme Court ruling overturning the constitutional right to abortion, a decision Trump at mayor said he was honored to have rushed with his three court nominations, may not only drive more women who support abortion rights, but also increase the overall relevance to voters of his attitudes towards gender relations. This could be especially true for the Gen Z crowd of young women, most of whom take liberal stances on abortion and gender roles, and who will age into the electorate by 2024.

Watching Trump’s approach to abortion, the jury verdict in the Carroll case, and other gender-related flashpoints at the New Hampshire event, Democratic pollster Anna Greenberg recalls thinking: there’s not a suburban or college-educated or independent woman who isn’t an evangelical Christian who’s going to vote for this man. As the GOP nominee next year, Trump could make up for further losses with female voters by expanding his inroads in 2020 among Latino and black men, who lean toward more conservative views on gender roles. But women voters have consistently won the majority of votes in general presidential elections, meaning that even if Trump goes that far, women enraged by the attitudes revealed at town hall last week could still have the final say.

