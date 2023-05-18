PM Modi to leave for a 3-nation tour on May 19





India, Japan, Australia and the United States have lined up several deliverables for the Quad Summit, which will now be held on the sidelines of the G7 conclave in Hiroshima this week instead of Sydney, Australia. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Joe Biden of the United States, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida of Japan and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese of Australia will hold the Quad Summit in Hiroshima. We are expecting several outcomes and I believe all of these will be showcased when the four leaders meet in Hiroshima, Foreign Minister Vinay Mohan Kwatra said in New Delhi on Thursday. He briefed the media on the Prime Ministers’ visit to Japan, Papua New Guinea and Australia. Read |India concerned about EU carbon tax Modi will leave New Delhi on Friday. He will first travel to Hiroshima, where he will attend the G7 and Quad summits on Saturday and Sunday. The Prime Minister will then travel to Port Moresby in Papua New Guinea, where he will host the third summit of the Forum India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) on Monday. He will also hold a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister James Marape of Papua New Guinea. He will then travel to Sydney where he and Albanese will hold a bilateral meeting and jointly address a conclave of Indian citizens living in Australia as well as Australian citizens with roots in India. The Quad Summit was to be held in Sydney on May 24. But Albanese had to cancel it after Biden pulled out as he is expected to return to Washington DC after attending the G7 summit in Hiroshima to continue discussion with US congressional leaders on a deal to raise the debt ceiling to avoid a default that could be disastrous for the global economy. With Modi, Biden and Albanese attending the G7 Summit which will be hosted by Kishida, the four nations have now decided that their leaders will meet for the Quad Summit in Hiroshima itself. When the four Quad leaders meet, it’s a Quad Summit, Kwatra said Thursday. He was responding to a journalist who asked him whether the meeting on the sidelines of the G7 conclave should be treated as an informal meeting or as a regular summit. Quad leaders are meeting in Hiroshima amid growing Chinese belligerence, not only along its disputed border with India in the Himalayas, but also in the Indian Ocean, South China Sea, the East China Sea, the Taiwan Strait and elsewhere in the Indo-Pacific region. The Quad is a four-nation coalition launched in 2007 and relaunched in 2017 to counter China’s expansionist moves in the Indo-Pacific. He was elevated to leadership level in April 2021, when the leaders of the four nations held a virtual meeting. They then held summits in Washington DC in September 2021 and in Tokyo in May 2022. India, however, resisted the US attempt to make it a security alliance as it did not wish to remain in a group openly opposed to China. The Quad, unlike the AUKUS initiative of Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States, continued its benign agenda to counter Beijing’s attempt to expand its influence in the Indo-Pacific. The four-nation coalition therefore remained focused on development partnerships and cooperation in education and health.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.deccanherald.com/national/pm-modi-to-leave-for-3-nation-tour-on-may-19-1220016.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos