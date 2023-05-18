Imran Khan should openly condemn May 9 chaos: President Arif Alvi





PTI President Imran Khan (right) meets President Dr Arif Alvi in ​​Islamabad. APP/File “Those involved must be punished,” says President Alvi. But suspects should not be tortured, says the president. “Imran Khan did not oppose the appointment of the new army chief.”

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan should openly condemn the May 9 events, President Arif Alvi said on Thursday, in which public properties and military installations were attacked.

In an interview on Geo News’ Capital Talk, the president, a close associate of the PTI leader, called for action against the disbelievers involved in the events.

The PTI leadership, including the party chairman, condemned the attacks in which the headquarters, Rawalpindi, was also targeted and called for a Supreme Court investigation into the events.

The violent protests were sparked after Khan’s arrest in the Al-Qadir Trust case which resulted in the deaths of at least 10 people and injuries to several others, prompting authorities to arrest thousands of PTI workers.

After partisans attacked army installations, the army said May 9, 2023, the day chaos gripped the nation following Khan’s arrest, would go down in history as a “dark chapter”.

The army and the government have pledged to try vandals who attacked army installations under the Pakistan Army Act, Official Secrets Act and other laws.

Human rights organizations and some government officials opposed trying civilians under the Army Act, but agreed that the vandals should be tried and that ‘due process’ should be followed. be followed.

The president, in the interview, also added that during the trials, the human rights of the suspects should be respected and they should not be tortured.

“Those involved must be punished according to law,” he said.

‘No problem on COAS appointment’

The President added that the President of the PTI did not oppose the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Asim Munir.

“Imran Khan asked me to tell General Bajwa that he should accept anyone approved by the institution as the next leader,” President Alvi said.

Khan criticized the incumbent army leadership and blamed a senior armed forces official for his alleged involvement in the November 3, 2022 assassination attempt.

But at the same time, the head of the PTI also said he would not interfere in the affairs of the institution when he returns to power.

“I don’t interfere in the affairs of the institution. I have said that many times,” he said.

