President Joko Widodo Do not let logistics roads and production roads be seriously damaged





President Joko Widodo stressed that the road infrastructure improvements that the government continues to promote are aimed at not disrupting production and logistics routes. Because if the route is disrupted, it has the potential to increase logistics costs which, in turn, can trigger an increase in inflation. Do not let the so-called logistics lines, production roads be seriously damaged, it will disrupt and increase logistics costs, increase inflation. It is our goal to improve infrastructure, the President said in his statement to SMK PPN 1 South Kualuh, North Labuhanbatu Regency, North Sumatra Province, Wednesday, May 17, 2023. For this reason, the President said that the government will immediately carry out repairs on the damaged road infrastructure in the North Sumatra province. These improvements are not only for the Jalan Gunting Saga section which is under the President's direct scrutiny, but also for the Asahan route. "Yes, it will be done right away, God willing, it will all start in July, and not just in North Labuhanbatu, including Asahan because our identification is complete," he added. Furthermore, the President said that the government has prepared a budget of Rp. 800 billion for the rehabilitation of all roads in the province of North Sumatra. The President also recalled that the provincial and district/city governments still have the responsibility to repair the roads for which they are responsible. This is where we take infrastructure roads that the regency/city and province don't have the capacity for, so we take some of them, some are still the responsibility of the province, district/city . Don't be easy to take over, regencies/cities sleep instead, no that's beside the point. We want to help, speed up, repair because of public complaints, he stressed.

