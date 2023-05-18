Some evangelical voters are unconvinced by Trump. Will this help DeSantis?





Former President Donald Trump spoke via video to attendees of the Iowa Faith and Freedom Coalition Spring Kickoff on April 22. The data suggests Trump is weaker among college-educated white evangelical voters than he was during his 2016 campaign.

Scott Olson/Getty Images

The abortion issue could be one of former President Donald Trump’s biggest weaknesses in the Republican primary and Ron DeSantis is trying to take advantage of it. He will not answer whether he will sign it or not, the Florida governor said on Tuesday, referring to the ban on abortion after six weeks of pregnancy. As recently as last week, Trump did not commit to what kind of abortion restrictions he would support and claimed in an interview Monday that many people in the pro-life movement think a ban on abortion six weeks that DeSantis himself signed in April is too harsh. .

In the months following the 2022 midterm elections, where Republicans generally underperformed, Trump made it clear that he believed the GOP’s hardline stance on banning abortion was to blame. But that puts him in an awkward position with white evangelical Protestants, a cornerstone of the Republican base that was central to his election in 2016 and potentially opens up the possibility for another GOP candidate to siphon religious conservative votes away from him. Trump. After Trump’s comments on the six-week ban, an influential anti-abortion activist said on Twitter that he was abandoning pro-life voters. In response, Iowa Evangelical leader Bob Vander Plaats tweeted that the Iowa caucuses are wide open.

A recent poll points out that Trump may have to work to win back support from evangelicals, though he may already be making inroads. Monmouth University polls conducted in February and March, for example, found that while DeSantis initially had a small lead over Trump among Republicans who identify as evangelical, 51% of evangelical GOP voters said that they would pick DeSantis in a face-off with Trump. , while 44% said they would choose Trump Trump may have begun to consolidate more support among this group. In March, the positions of the two Republicans were essentially reversed, with 42% of GOP evangelicals saying they would choose DeSantis and 51% saying they would choose Trump. And in April, an Echelon Insights poll found that 59% of white evangelical Protestants (not just Republicans) said they would support Trump over DeSantis, while just 37% said they would support DeSantis. That’s a slightly wider gap than that found by Echelon in late February, when 51% of white evangelical Protestants said they would vote for Trump, while 43% said they would support DeSantis.

The trend is good news for Trump, but the numbers indicate that a large portion of evangelical voters are unconvinced by his re-election bid. What’s less clear is whether DeSantis or any of Trump’s other rivals have the power to shore up enough evangelical votes to pose a serious threat to Trump as the primary continues. Our analysis suggests that a possible Trumps weakness lies among college-educated evangelicals, who may not be a large enough group to derail his candidacy. There is a very powerful emotional bond that has been created between Trump and white evangelicals, said Peter Wehner, a conservative Christian writer and commentator. Many consider him their great warrior. It’s a bond that will be hard to break.

In recent months, prominent evangelical leaders have refused to back Trump, saying instead they want to wait until after the primary to see what happens. Some evangelical heavyweights even appeared to line up behind Trump’s opponents. This may sound like an ominous sign for Trump, but it’s actually no huge surprise that many evangelical leaders were slow to jump on Trump’s bandwagon in 2016, only to wholeheartedly embrace his candidacy once it was clear that evangelical voters were consolidating behind him in the primary.

But this time, the hesitation of evangelical elites over Trump’s re-election bid is also a clue to where his support among the base may be weakest. More educated evangelicals, in particular, have a darker view of the former president. According to a March 2022 survey by the American Enterprise Institutes Survey Center on American Life, only 51% of white evangelical Christians with a bachelor’s degree had a favorable opinion of Trump, compared to 77% of white evangelicals who did not attend any university. . White evangelical Christians as a whole also had a favorable opinion of Trump (67%).

This reflects a broader trend among GOP voters during the early stages of the 2024 primary. From the earliest days of Trump’s political career, his support among working-class white voters was notable. Trump’s rhetoric addressed fears of declining social status and cultural displacement in a way that resonated deeply. Throughout Trump’s presidency, Republicans without a college degree have largely remained loyal, while college-educated Republicans are more open to an alternative. A recent Morning Consult poll found that potential college-educated GOP primary voters are 20 percentage points less likely than GOP voters without a college degree to say Trump has the best chance of beating President Biden in 2024 and that they were also more likely to support DeSantis. Even in 2020, there were signs Trump had lower support among college-educated white evangelicals: According to Pew, they were 10 points less likely to support him than those without a degree (87% vs. 77%), and about twice as likely. to support Biden (21% vs. 12%).

Of course, educational divides among Republicans will play out differently in the GOP primary than in a general election. But there are several reasons why this divide could persist throughout the primaries. First, Trump’s recent vacillation on abortion may disproportionately impact his standing with college-educated white evangelicals who prioritize the issue more. In a survey conducted by the Survey Center on American Life late last year, 44% of college-educated white evangelicals said abortion was a critical issue for them, compared with 34% of those who didn’t. don’t have a degree. DeSantis, on the other hand, recently signed that six-week abortion ban, a clear attempt to bolster his anti-abortion credentials with the GOP rank and file. However, other evangelicals might be willing to give Trump some leeway on the issue, Wehner said, especially since he named three of the justices who voted to overturn Roe v. Wade last summer. As long as [Trump] doesn’t come out and say he’s pro-choice, I don’t think that’s going to be a big deal for most evangelicals, Wehner said.

Trump’s practice of making explicit racist appeals and capitalizing on racial resentment may also contribute to the growing education divide among evangelicals. At a rally in Arizona last year, Trump falsely accused liberals of rationing medical care to white people. These types of messages generally resonate more with white Americans without a college degree, including white evangelicals, than with degree holders. In a 2020 AEI survey, white evangelical Christians who had not attended college expressed greater concern that white people face racial discrimination. A slim majority (53%) think white people experience a lot of discrimination in the United States today, a view shared by just 38% of college-educated white evangelicals. Notably, white evangelical Christians were split on the issue, regardless of their level of education, with 48% agreeing and 51% disagreeing.

Finally, the educational divide among white evangelical Christians is also a social divide. White evangelical Christians without a college degree have significantly less political diversity in their social relationships, which means they are less likely to have friends, co-workers or family members who are critical of Trump. Among self-identified Republicans, a majority (57%) of white evangelicals who did not go to college say they have no close friends or family members who voted for Biden, a poll shows. in 2021 by the Survey Center on American Life. Among college-educated white evangelicals who are Republicans, significantly fewer (34%) say they have no Biden supporters in their immediate social circle.

So it seems pretty clear that Trump has a soft spot with college-evangelicals. But that may not be a fatal weakness in the GOP primary. Evangelicals are much more likely to identify as Republicans overall than 10 years ago according to an analysis of Gallup polls, 79% of Evangelicals identified as Republicans in 2022, up from 64% in 2012. But Evangelicals graduating from university are much smaller. slice of this population, they make up only about a third of white evangelical Christians as a whole.

Their early support for DeSantis is still a potential problem for Trump, however, if DeSantis is able to keep them in his column, especially in an early GOP primary that includes a Republican electorate with large numbers of evangelicals, like the Iowa or South Carolina. Trump remained popular with the GOP base in part because they were not offered a compelling alternative. Some evangelicals may be looking, but it’s unclear if they’ll find it in 2024.

