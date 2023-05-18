Politics
India’s speed, progress can be seen every time the Vande Bharat train runs: PM Modi
The Prime Minister also touched on another aspect of building infrastructure that is less talked about. He said infrastructure not only makes life easier for people, but also empowers society.
“Population development lags behind when there is a lack of infrastructure. When infrastructure is developed, rapid population development occurs simultaneously,” the prime minister said.
Highlighting development initiatives, the Prime Minister gave the example of Prime Minister Saubhagya Yojana where the government provided free power connections to over 2.5 million households, including around 25 lakh homes in Odisha and 7.25 homes lakh in West Bengal.
Informing that the number of airports in the country has increased from 75 to 150 today, the Prime Minister drew attention to the various photographs and videos on social media where ordinary citizens of the country can be seen sharing their air travel experience.
The Prime Minister said that India’s achievements in infrastructure are now being studied.
“When $10 million is allocated to infrastructure, it creates thousands of jobs and rail and road connectivity goes beyond ease of travel and connects farmers to new markets, tourists to new attractions and students at their favorite colleges,” the Prime Minister said.
The Prime Minister said the country is moving in the spirit of “Jan Seva hi Prabhu Seva” – Service to people is service to God.
He mentioned temples like Jagannath and shrines like Puri where Prasad has been distributed for centuries and where thousands of poor people are fed.
He said in the same spirit of initiatives like PM Garib Kalyan Scheme providing free ration to 80 million people and programs like Ayushman Card, Ujwalla, Jal Jeevan Mission and PM Awas Yojana.
“Today the poor are getting all these basic facilities that they had to wait years for,” he said.
“Balanced development of states is also necessary for India’s rapid development,” the Prime Minister said underscoring the nation’s effort to ensure that no state is left behind in the development race due to a lack of resources.
He said the 15th Finance Commission had recommended higher budgets for states like Odisha and West Bengal.
Noting that Odisha has been endowed with vast natural wealth but has been deprived of its own resources due to faulty policies, the Prime Minister pointed out that the government has reformed the mining policy keeping in mind the mineral wealth which has led to a considerable increase in everyone’s income. states possessing mineral wealth.
He also mentioned that income from taxes also increased after the introduction of the GST.
The Prime Minister stressed that the resources are used for the development of the state and for the service of the poor in the villages.
“The central government is giving full attention to Odisha being able to successfully fight against natural calamities,” the Prime Minister said informing that the government had provided more than Rs 8,000 to the state for disaster management and the NDRF.
According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the train will pass through Khordha, Cuttack, Jajpur, Bhadrak and Balasore districts in Odisha and Paschim Medinipur and Purba Medinipur districts in West Bengal. The train will provide passengers with a faster, more comfortable and convenient travel experience, boost tourism and promote economic development in the region.
