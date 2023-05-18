Majority of Americans back Trump criminal indictment in Georgia, classified documents probe: poll





A majority of Americans believe former President Donald Trump should face charges in two ongoing criminal investigations against him, according to a new poll shared exclusively with The Post on Wednesday.

The WPA Intelligence investigation also found that if Trump were indicted, his chances against President Biden in the general election would suffer badly.

The poll of 1,571 registered voters found 59% said they think Trump should face criminal charges in Georgia, where Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has been investigating the 76-year-old former president. and his allies over allegations that he participated in a plot to overturn the results of the 2020 election in the state.

In contrast, 41% said Trump should not be charged in the Georgia investigation.

The survey found 59% also said Trump should face charges in Special Counsel Jack Smith’s probe into whether the former commander-in-chief mishandled classified documents and refused to come forward. comply with a subpoena request from investigators seeking White House documents he allegedly fled with.

Again, 41% said Trump should not be charged in the federal investigation.

The WPA Intelligence survey found that Trump would lose 7 percentage points to Biden in 2024 if there were no other criminal charges against him.REUTERS

Trump has already been indicted by a Manhattan grand jury on 34 counts of falsifying business records related to an alleged catch-and-kill scheme to suppress negative stories about him in the run-up to the US election. 2016 and beyond.

Any additional criminal charges against Trump would negatively impact his campaign for president, according to the poll.

When presented with a ballot for the 2024 general election with Trump and Biden as candidates, in the scenario of Trump being indicted in the Georgia inquiry, 49% said they would vote for Biden against 39% for Trump.

Similarly, 50% said they would vote for Biden versus 39% for Trump in a situation in which the former president was indicted in the investigation into classified Justice Department documents.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is expected to announce this summer whether Trump or any of his associates will face indictments for alleged efforts to overturn the state’s 2020 election results. by Peach.AP

The poll found Biden beating Trump by a narrower margin of 7 percentage points from 47% to 40% with no additional criminal charges brought against the 45th president.

Contrary to what can be heard on Truth Social, Trump’s indictment, in the current Georgia cases or in the federal cases, would energize the Democrats, not the Republicans, potentially producing the worst loss for a candidate for GOP president in 60 years, said WPA Director Amanda Iovino. In the process, Republicans would lose control of the House and give up Senate pickup opportunities.

The WPA Intelligence poll also found that an overwhelming majority of voters said they would not vote for a candidate in a down race in 2024, echoing Trump’s claims that the election of 2020 have been stolen.

Some Trump allies have claimed indictments against the former president will only make him a stronger candidate in 2024.AP

Just 37% of those polled said they would support a House or Senate candidate promoting the stolen election conspiracy theory compared to 63% who said they would not vote for someone who denies election results. the 2020 election.

WPA Intelligence CEO Chris Wilson is an adviser to Never Back Down, a super PAC aligned with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ expected bid for president.

The polling firm said Wilson was not involved in the survey and the poll was not sponsored by Never Back Down or its associates.

The survey has a margin of error of 2.5 percentage points.

