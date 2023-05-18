Chinese President Xi Jinping hails ‘new era’ of Central Asia relations at summit

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday hailed a “new era” of relations with Central Asia, kicking off a summit that Beijing hopes will deepen relations with the strategically vital region.

Held in the ancient Chinese city of Xian, the historic eastern end of the Silk Road that linked China to Europe through Central Asia, Beijing said this week’s meeting was of significant capital city “.

And in a speech to regional leaders at a welcome banquet on Thursday evening, Xi said strengthening ties was a strategic choice.

I am confident that with our joint efforts, tomorrow’s summit will be a complete success and herald a new era of China-Central Asia relations,” Xi said in a reading of the speech seen by AFP.

Join us in opening up a bright future for China-Central Asia cooperation,” he said.

This week’s meeting is the first of its kind since formal relations were established 31 years ago.

According to Beijing, trade with Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan reached $70 billion in 2022 and grew 22% year-on-year in the first quarter of 2023.

Central Asia has also become key to China’s Belt and Road Initiative, a defining geopolitical project for Xi, with Beijing keen to revive cooperation and fill the void left in former Soviet states by Russia’s war. in Ukraine.

China, the world’s second-largest energy consumer, has invested billions of dollars to exploit natural gas reserves in Central Asia, while rail links linking China to Europe criss-cross the region.

Analysts told AFP that this week’s summit should see efforts to reach agreements to further expand this vast network, including a long-blocked $6 billion China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway. and an extension of the Central Asia-China gas pipeline.

Global economic leadership

Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev hailed the project’s “unique scope” during a meeting with Xi ahead of the summit.

Xi also told Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov during talks on Thursday that China is willing to work with Kyrgyzstan to build a community of good neighborliness, friendship, shared prosperity and a shared future.”

He then met with the leaders of Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan, praising the close ties that unite them and pledging to develop economic and cultural exchanges.

Your policies will ensure the development and prosperity of a modern socialist state, the strengthening of the country’s authority and global economic leadership in the near future,” Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev told Xi.

Mr. Xi and Chinese first lady Peng Liyuan greeted the heads of state at a grand welcoming ceremony in the evening, posing for a group photo in front of an ancient-style Chinese building lit by red lanterns.

Dozens of dancers then presented a musical performance inspired by the Tang dynasty, when relations between China and Central Asia were considered very strong.

A media event will take place on Friday morning, which the six presidents are expected to attend, during which a joint statement is expected to be released.

Growing influence

This week’s summit also comes as Beijing strives to replace Russia as the favored partner of Central Asian nations and Xi positions himself as a global statesman keen to extend China’s reach far and wide. beyond its borders.

Xi will position himself as a leader capable of promoting development and peace in the world,” Zhiqun Zhu, professor of international relations and political science at Bucknell University, told AFP.

The summit also coincides with a G7 meeting in Hiroshima which will likely focus on efforts to push back against China’s growing influence around the world,” Zhu said.

The diplomatic and strategic importance cannot be underestimated,” he said.

