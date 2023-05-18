Imran Khan’s arrest is another destructive move by Pakistani generals





A dangerous confrontation is playing out in the streets of Pakistan. The country’s most popular politician is locked in a battle with his most powerful institution. Last week, former Prime Minister Imran Khan was dramatically abducted by dozens of paramilitary forces from an Islamabad courthouse. Supporters ransacked the streets of Pakistan in protest, burning down buildings, ransacking the official residence of a top military commander and even storming into army headquarters. Khan was released on bail three days later and has since escalated the confrontation accusing army chief General Asim Munir of targeting him.

A dangerous confrontation is playing out in the streets of Pakistan. The country’s most popular politician is locked in a battle with his most powerful institution. Last week, former Prime Minister Imran Khan was dramatically abducted by dozens of paramilitary forces from an Islamabad courthouse. Supporters ransacked the streets of Pakistan in protest, burning down buildings, ransacking the official residence of a top military commander and even storming into army headquarters. Khan was released on bail three days later and has since escalated the confrontation accusing army chief General Asim Munir of targeting him.

A political crisis is the last thing Pakistan needs. The country’s economy is rapidly slipping off a cliff. It is about to default on its international debt. There has barely been a recovery since last year’s epic floods, which submerged a third of the country and displaced millions of people. Inflation soared to 35%, while the rupiah plunged to record lows. And the terrorist threat, which had diminished in recent years, has resurfaced.

Pakistan desperately needs a reset. The inflexible confrontation between the military authorities and the Khans party threatens to tear apart the second most populous country and the only nuclear power in the Muslim world. There is an opportunity later this year when the election is due. The only way forward is for the Pakistani generals to finally relinquish their grip on the country and let a democratic process take its course. A peaceful, free and fair election will not solve many problems in Pakistan, but it could bring some much-needed stability and make a decisive break with the past.

In many ways, the current crisis is sadly familiar. Pakistan’s military ruled the 75-year-old country directly for three decades and kept a grip on nominally democratic governments for the rest. No civilian prime minister has survived a full term to face the electorate again. They were removed from office by various means and, in one case, even murdered. The military has cynically worked behind the scenes to help opposition leaders take their place before they too suffer the same fate, in an endless cycle of dysfunction.

At first, Khan, a former star cricketer who rose to power on a populist platform, was close to the military. When the generals propelled Khan to power in 2018, he was more flexible than most politicians. The two camps openly shared power, ushering in what has been called a hybrid regime. Decisions were made at army headquarters and dutifully signed off at the prime minister’s office. Intelligence agencies acted as enforcers, locking up opponents, muzzling journalists, shutting down critics, relying on judges and whipping parliamentary votes. Generals loved the former cricketing legend’s charisma, nationalism and so-called crusade against corruption. All was well for the men in uniform until he overstepped his bounds.

The Pakistani military jealously guards its chain of command, where the general-in-chief maintains a firm sense of authority, and when Khan tried to insert his own voice, the top brass turned against him. He withdrew his support, leaving Khan vulnerable to a vote of no confidence last April. By any measure, had he been allowed to complete a full term, Khan would have struggled to win re-election. His politics were divisive, his politics ineffectual. But now he’s become a sympathy magnet, deftly portraying himself as a beleaguered hero fighting for his people’s true independence.

Khan was apparently arrested for corruption. In total, he says he faces 148 cases, including allegations of terrorism, sedition and blasphemy. But the motivation behind these cases has little to do with notions of transparency or accountability. This is an attempt to eliminate him from contention in this year’s general election. Leaders of the Khans party have been arrested and allegedly tortured in some cases. Others were arrested at lower levels, and even peaceful protests led by Khan supporters were crushed by police. The army is now threatening to prosecute the suspected rioters in its own courts, in clear violation of international law. Anyone involved in instigating or carrying out violence should be held accountable, but through fair trials in civil courts.

By continuing its vendetta against Khan, the army puts its own position in danger. His supporters are not in remote rural areas. They are concentrated in the main cities of Pakistan. They include members of the social media-savvy, assertive elite and middle classes, with a large number of people whose relatives serve in the military or have served in the past. Rarely has hostility towards the army seeped so deeply into his own heart. There is even open talk of splits within the army high command.

The generals may not realize it now, but a permanent withdrawal from politics would be in their best interest. Their hybrid experiment didn’t just fail, it backfired disastrously. The military can now only assert its will by force, losing support in the process. By stepping aside, much of the hostile attention would fade. They would also have space to bridge internal divisions and rebuild their badly damaged public image.

There are only two plausible alternatives to a free and fair election in Pakistan this year: a tainted election or a military coup. If Khan is not allowed to participate, the elections will lack legitimacy in the eyes of many Pakistanis. The results will not be accepted and the crisis will continue. Moreover, any government that emerges from such a process will be weak and constantly vulnerable to military manipulation, just like the current coalition government. It could be swept away at any time, triggering a new crisis.

A military coup is unlikely, but not impossible. But if the generals seize power, they will not bring stability. Instead, they will plunge Pakistan deep into the abyss, be globally isolated and economically ruined.

The choice between the army and Khan is not attractive. There are fears that if Khan wins the next election, he could use his popularity to build a civilian autocracy around himself. He is vain and erratic. He doesn’t like to play by the rules. But eliminating him and his party through sheer repression is not the solution. Crucially, an election that sees him vote could also be followed by an election that sees him rejected.

The important thing is that Pakistani voters can finally make these decisions and not the men in uniform.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://foreignpolicy.com/2023/05/18/imrankhan-pakistan-military-elections/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos