Tarnished Gold – Editorial

After 32 years of waiting, Indonesia has finally won the coveted soccer gold medal at the Southeast Asian Games (SEA). Not only was the historic victory managed against arch-rival and favorite Thailand, it was also won by a convincing margin, with the Indonesian lads scoring five goals, including three in extra time, in a brawl-tainted final at the Phnom Penh Olympic Stadium on Tuesday evening. However, this feat should by no means be the end goal for a nation that is home to millions of football fans and a wealth of talent. Rather, SEA Games glory should mark the start of Indonesia’s bid to build a squad worthy of a ticket to the sport’s most prestigious tournament, the FIFA World Cup, which has seen Europe and Latin America reign supreme throughout its history. Congratulations to the coaching staff for molding a winning team in just two months, and to all the support staff and officials of the Football Association of Indonesia (PSSI) for their tireless hard work. trumpet. Their dedication paid off and will help make amends for Indonesia’s last-minute loss of its right to host the FIFA U-20 World Cup in March after several host governors refused to welcome the Israeli team. The only flaws in the country’s triumphant run to the SEA Games football competition were the scuffles between the players and officials of the two finalist teams. Referee Qasim Matar Ali Al Hatmi handed out six red cards, including Indonesian defender Komang Teguh and Thai goalkeeper Soponwit Rakyart for their involvement in the matches. Two Thai officials were also sent off for attacking their Indonesian counterparts and two other Thai players for a second fight late in the game. The Football Association of Thailand immediately apologized for the incident, saying it would investigate the causes and punish those involved. The Asian Football Confederation also expressed disappointment at the tainted gold medal game and said it would launch an investigation into the gross breaches of sportsmanship. The PSSI should follow suit if it is committed to upholding the values ​​that have long been in place in sport. The euphoria of victory is set to peak today as the winning team parade the gold medal from the Gelora Bung Karno Sports Complex in Jakarta to the State Palace. Hopefully, after the celebration, the PSSI can focus on investigating the possible roles of Indonesian players and officials in the brawls during the final. The fighting wouldn’t have broken out had the Indonesian side kept their cool, and video footage shows an Indonesian player starting one of the fights in apparent response to a Thai official’s provocation. The PSSI should refrain from protecting those involved in the brawl or sweeping the humiliating incident under the rug in the name of our national football pride. Failing to take disciplinary action would further undermine the association’s already fragile international reputation, just after it promised major changes under its new leader Erick Thohir. The exchange of punches and kicks that interrupted the final match, however, taught the young Indonesian side a lesson that they will undermine their footballing career if they succumb so easily to the psychological prods of their rivals. While the national team has yet to improve its maturity, it has shown enough technical skill and fighting spirit to claim a perfect six-on-six record at this year’s SEA Games. The feat is unprecedented in Indonesia’s history at the SEA Games, surpassing even the performance of the country’s gold medal-winning team in 1991. The footballing triumph is a big consolation for Indonesia, which finished third overall at this year’s SEA Games, falling short of President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo’s goal of second place. The medal stain did not degrade our historic football gold medal.



