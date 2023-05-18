Politics
PM Modi will have more than 40 engagements during his visit to 3 countries | Latest India News
India said on Thursday it expects several deliverables to come out of the Quad summit in the Japanese city of Hiroshima, which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Joe Biden and their counterparts from Japan and India. Australia.
Modi will kick off a six-day visit to Japan, Papua New Guinea and Australia on Friday to attend three key multilateral summits, including the Group of Seven (G7) and the Quad.
Prime Minister Modi’s three-country tour will be eventful as more than 40 engagements have been scheduled, officials said, adding that he would interact with more than two dozen world leaders at summits as well as bilateral meetings.
On the first leg of his trip, Modi will visit Hiroshima from May 19-21, mainly for the annual G7 advanced economies summit where he is expected to speak on challenges facing the world including security. food, fertilizers and energy security.
From Japan, Modi will travel to Port Moresby in Papua New Guinea where he will host the third Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) Summit jointly with Prime Minister James Marape on May 22.
On the third and final leg of the trip, Modi will travel to Australia, where he will hold talks with his counterpart Anthony Albanese and address a diaspora event on May 23.
The Quad summit was originally scheduled to be held in Sydney, but will now take place in Hiroshima as Biden postponed his visit to Australia to focus on crucial debt ceiling talks in Washington.
“There are several deliverables that we are waiting to come out of it and I think all of that will be presented when the four leaders meet in Hiroshima,” Foreign Minister Vinay Kwatra said at a press briefing without giving further details. details.
When asked if it would be a regular Quad summit in Hiroshima or just a meeting, he replied that “when the four Quad leaders meet, it’s a Quad summit” .
The foreign minister said India’s regular participation in G7 summits clearly indicates a growing recognition that it should be part of any serious effort to address global challenges, including those of peace, security and development.
“It is even salient in the context of our current G20 presidency and our particular efforts to prioritize the interests and concerns of our fellow Southerners,” he said.
Japan is hosting the G7 summit in its capacity as current chairman of the powerful grouping. Modi is visiting this country at the invitation of Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio.
The overall agenda for the G7 summit will revolve around nuclear disarmament, economic resilience, economic security, regional issues, climate change, energy security, food and health.
Kwatra said India’s participation in the summit would be structured around two formal sessions on May 20 and another on May 21.
The first session would focus on food, health, development and gender equality, the second on climate, energy and the environment while the third session would focus on the theme “a peaceful, stable and prosperous “.
Asked about India’s position on the Ukraine conflict, Kwatra referred to Modi’s message to Russian President Vladimir Putin that this is not an era of war during a bilateral meeting in the Uzbek town of Samarkand. in September of last year.
Modi made it clear that this was not an era of war and that resolving the conflict should be through dialogue and diplomacy, Kwatra recalled.
“It is the fundamental anchor on which rests our political positioning and the pursuit of our economic and other interests with regard to this conflict,” he said.
The foreign minister said Modi would unveil a bust of Mahatma Gandhi in Hiroshima.
He said the prime minister will also hold bilateral meetings with several leaders on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Hiroshima. He said, however, that the details of the meetings were being worked out.
When asked, Kwatra said the Prime Minister may raise incidents of attacks on Indians in Australia during his talks with his Australian counterpart.
Separately, officials said Modi would address thousands of Indian diaspora members in Sydney along with Albanians.
The event will feature many elements ranging from culture to trade and from diaspora to diplomacy.
