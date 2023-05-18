Report: National Archives set to turn over damning evidence in Trumps Classified-Docs case





When we last checked on the government’s criminal investigation into Donald Trump’s handling of classified documents after he left office, things didn’t seem to be going well for the former guy. For one, we learned last month that the Justice Department uncovered significant evidence that Trump may have obstructed justice, which the ghost of Richard Nixon will tell you is never a good thing. On the other hand, nearly everyone working at Mar-a-Lagothe where he hid the majority of classified documents was subpoenaed by prosecutors working for Special Counsel Jack Smith. And now, according to a new report, the shit has continued to hit the fan.

The National Archives and Records Administration, according to multiple sources who spoke to CNN, is set to hand over to Special Counsel Jack Smith16 records that show Trump and his top advisers knew the correct declassification process while he was president. In a letter sent to Trump on Tuesday, Acting NARA Archivist Debra Steidel Wall wrote: The 16 documents in question all reflect communications involving close presidential advisers, some of them personally addressed to you, regarding whether , why and how you should declassify certain classified documents. recordings.

Why is this bad news for the old POTUS? Because since the FBI raided Mar-a-Lago last year and found more than 100 classified documents that weren’t supposed to be there, and which the Trump team had falsely claimed in a certification that they were handed over, Trump claimed he had the power to declassify without going through the proper protocols or even mentioning anything to anyone. He’s said it many times, but most notably when he told Sean Hannity that he could declassify classified documents with his mind. (Actual quote: there doesn’t have to be a process [to declassify], as I understand it, if you’re the president of the United States, you can declassify just by saying it’s declassified, even thinking about it. There may be a process, but it is not required.)

Most recently, at CNN’s disastrous town hall last week, he falsely claimed to moderator Kaitlan Collins that government procedure allowed him to take whatever he wanted from the White House and, in doing so, the items in question. were automatically declassified.

I had every right under the Presidential Records Act, Trump told Collins when she asked him why he took documents after leaving office. You have the Presidential Archives Act. I was there and I took what I took and it was declassified. (To be clear, that’s not how it works.) Last year, after the raid, Trump also claimed he had a standing order to declassify documents, but more than a dozen officials administration said they knew nothing of the standing order. , and that such a notion was ridiculous, ludicrous and complete fiction.

Either way, as CNN notes, the 16 files NARA is preparing for Smith could provide critical evidence establishing former presidents’ awareness of the declassification process, a key part of the criminal investigation into misconduct. Trump’s handling of classified documents. The records could also help reveal whether he deliberately ignored what he knew to be clearly established protocols, according to a person familiar with recent testimony provided to the grand jury by former top Trump officials. This is likely why, according to Walls’ letter, Trump had previously tried to block the special counsel from accessing the 16 documents in question. (In his letter, Wall informed the ex-president that Smiths’ office said it was prepared to show a court precisely why the 16 files are likely to contain evidence that would be important to the investigation of majors. juries.)

The filings are expected to be handed over on May 24 unless Trump gets a court to block them. And if we know the old guy and we think we do, we’ll obviously give it a try.

