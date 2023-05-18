Police surround Imran Khan’s house, ex-PM issues ‘last message’





Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) claimed on Wednesday that police had surrounded his house and he could be arrested again. “Probably my last tweet before my next arrest. Police surrounded my house,” he said on Twitter, addressing the country in a live video message.

He was first arrested inside the High Court in Islamabad by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for corruption in connection with the Al-Qadir Trust, which he owns alongside his wife, Bushra Bibi.

Lahore Police reached outside the former cricketer’s Zaman Park residence in Lahore to arrest him and blocked all roads leading to the area.

“I fear that Pakistan is on the path to destruction. And I fear that if we don’t use our brains now, we’ll reach the point where we won’t be able to put all the pieces of our nation together,” he warned.

He claimed that instability had been in Pakistan for about a year and an outside force was used to stop him because he was not the right candidate for the job. “Imran Khan should not be back, even if it means breaking the law, preventing an election or even disrespecting the Supreme Court,” he alleged.

He presented the poll which shows the superior popularity of his party and added that all the political parties fear that if he returns, they will all lose the elections. “If the election is held then Imran will win and they don’t care if it is good for the people or not, what they care about is that the corruption cases that were closed during their government would be closed .”

He went on to mention his firm stance towards the Pakistani military. “I defended my army around the world. I was a known face. Name another Pakistani who stood up for the army like I did in the international media. And I did it because I’m a free man. I never accepted slavery.

Furthermore, he claimed that the ruling government, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), was intentionally seeking to inflame tensions between his party and the military. “Cases that are filed under military laws, this has never happened before without an independent inquiry or inquiry. It was suddenly decided that the PTI was a terrorist organization.

He said their party would go to court to ask for a judicial commission to be set up to investigate the riots that broke out after he was jailed. “The Punjab IG should be called on what happened at Jinnah House (in Lahore). If properly investigated in this matter, it will be revealed who was behind this plot to ban a political party,” a- he accused.

A large contingent of Punjab Police has been deployed on the roads leading to Zaman Park and barricades have been put up on several roads. Traffic was halted on Allama Iqbal Road and Dharam Pura Chowk. Police wearing bulletproof vests were deployed with mobile vans.

Yesterday the PTI was given 24 hours by the Punjab government to hand over the terrorists who attacked army installations after the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan and who were now hiding in Zaman Park.

Acting Punjab Information Minister Aamir Mir said “30 to 40 terrorists who attacked army facilities including Jinnah House are present in Zaman Park” at a conference of press.

He revealed that the agencies were able to confirm their presence at Zaman Park using geolocation. “The intelligence report that has arrived is very alarming. Deliver the terrorists within 24 hours or the law will take its course,” he demanded and added, “the PTI starts behaving like a non-state actor.”

Meanwhile, General Asim Munir, Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff (COAS), claimed that the “planned and orchestrated tragic incidents” of May 9, when military sites were targeted after the arrest of Imran Khan, will never again be tolerated at any time. cost.

“No one will be allowed to disrespect our martyrs and their monuments. They are a source of inspiration and pride to the rank and file of the armed forces, law enforcement, government officials and the people of Pakistan,” he proclaimed.

He added, “The martyrs have been promised the highest abode in the hereafter and will continue to hold the highest level of respect among the people of Pakistan.”

“The Armed Forces will not tolerate any further attempts to violate the sanctity and security of its facilities or vandalism and have resolved to bring to justice all planners, instigators, instigators and executors of vandalism on the Black Day of May 9,” he promised.

The Pakistani military invoked the harsh Army Law and the Official Secrets Act against PTI supporters. This is a serious provision in which Imran Khan and his supporters could be slapped with charges that could lead to a death sentence or life imprisonment.

In addition, the former Pakistani minister and leader of the PTI, Shireen Mazari, was again arrested by the police. She was arrested by female members of the Punjab Police Force under Section 4 of Maintaining Public Order.

Imran Khan also published an article about the arrest and wrote: “About seven thousand five hundred (7500) of our workers have been arrested and most of them have not been brought before the courts in accordance with the law. He complained that houses are illegally looted, ransacked and men and women are abducted indiscriminately. “And all this is done to prevent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf from forming the next government,” he charged.

In addition to crippling economic conditions and regular terrorist attacks, Pakistan has been in a political storm since Imran Khan was ousted from power, only exacerbating the mountain of unrest already plaguing the country.

