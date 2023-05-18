Erdogan had an unfair advantage in the elections: OSCE report

Levent Kenez/Stockholm

The joint observation mission of the Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) of the OSCE, the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly (OSCE PA) and the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) said the incumbent president and ruling parties had an unfair advantage in Turkey’s May 14 elections, in a statement of preliminary findings and conclusions released on Monday.

The statement also mentioned that continuing restrictions on the fundamental freedoms of assembly, association and expression prevented the participation of some opposition politicians and parties, civil society and independent media in the electoral process.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the People’s Alliance supporting him have been widely and favorably covered by the media, especially the state media, the statement said.

Furthermore, the main opposition leader and presidential candidate, Kemal Kldarolu, did not appear as a guest of any state-owned media.

the results of media monitoring demonstrate that the public news bulletins of the Turkish Radio and Television Corporation (TRT), TRT-1 and TRT Haber showed a clear bias in favor of the Peoples’ Alliance and Mr. Erdogan, which received a combined 44 and 45 percent politically relevant coverage, mostly positive tone. These outlets did not distinguish between coverage of Mr. Erdogan as president and candidate, often portraying campaign activities as coverage of the president, going beyond the need to inform about regular presidential activities. a public official. In contrast, the Nation Alliance and Mr. Kldarolu received a combined total of 28 and 25%, while Labor and Freedom Alliance received 7 and 5% of the news coverage, all mostly in a negative tone, the statement said. .

Nevertheless, the campaign itself was found to be competitive and largely free for most candidates by the OSCE delegation; however, intense polarization, harsh rhetoric, instances of misuse of administrative resources, and pressure and intimidation experienced by an opposition party are noted.

For many people in Turkey, the fact that the elections are described as competitive by international institutions does not mean that the elections were fair.

Opposition voters who expressed doubts about the May 14 election results on social media say opposition parties should do more over allegations of inconsistency between ballot box results and data from the Supreme Election Commission.

Turkey’s main opposition party, the Republican People’s Party (CHP), announced that it detected conflicts in 2,269 ballot boxes during the presidential election and in 4,825 ballot boxes during the legislative elections.

Meanwhile, prominent journalist Can Atakl voiced a claim that had already appeared on the TR724 news site ahead of the election on his YouTube channel yesterday. Atakl told viewers that software and election experts discovered that hundreds of thousands of people had voted multiple times with fictitious IDs, according to a report submitted to Ekrem mamolu, mayor of Istanbul and presidential candidate. opposition to the vice-presidency. TR724 previously claimed that this fraud was handled by Interior Minister Sleyman Soylu, who also heads the Ministry’s General Directorate of Population and Citizenship Affairs, the authority that issues national identity cards.

The OSCE statement also said that the process for handling complaints at all levels of the election administration lacked transparency and that the decisions of the Supreme Election Commission that were published were generally not sufficiently reasoned.

The OSCE noted that the election administration effectively managed technical preparations for the elections in southern Turkey, which was hit by two earthquakes in February, and met most legal deadlines despite significant challenges. by earthquakes.

However, many voters who expressed doubts about the election results also find it suspicious that the number of voters in the earthquake-affected region has increased despite the huge loss of life and the fact that tens of thousands of residents have moved to other cities, saying the increase is unrelated to the rate of population growth.

Erdogan increased his vote in the quake-hit region despite his failure to deliver aid and dispatch relief teams immediately after the disaster.

The OSCE had also announced that opposition parties were denied equal conditions to campaign in Turkey’s June 24, 2018 elections and that Erdogan and the ruling party were given an unfair advantage.

The run-off on May 28 will determine whether Erdogan will continue to lead the country or whether his main rival Kldarolu will end his 20-year rule.

OSCE statement:

