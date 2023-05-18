Favre says US ‘was in better shape’ with Trump: ‘Donald was an apolitical president’





Former NFL star quarterback Brett Favre said the United States “was in better shape” under the Trump administration.

While speaking on the Fearless with Jason Whitlock podcast, Favre called former President Donald Trump “apolitical.”

“I think our country was in better shape with him,” Favre said of Trump. “I think Donald was an apolitical president, and I liked that about him. Was he perfect? ​​Absolutely not. Am I perfect? ​​Absolutely not. I’m imperfect, just like everyone else. We’re all imperfect. But I really felt like he had our country in a better place and really cared about our people in our country.”

Favre noted that he didn’t agree with “everything Donald Trump does or says,” but appreciated how the former president stood with the public.

“Black, white, Hispanic, Asian, you name it,” he added. “I think if you were an American citizen, he cared about you first and foremost. I don’t know if our current president has the same mentality.”

The former Green Bay Packers quarterback also said, “Some of the things we allow in this country are unimaginable,” noting in particular the debate surrounding transgender rights.

“To think that a young man who identifies as a girl… can go into a girl’s bathroom and use the toilet with girls, and for us to think that’s okay, I think that’s wrong. . I’m sorry,” Favre said. . “I just think some of the things that we allow in this country are unbelievable, some of the thoughts and beliefs that we see are crazy.”

Favre suggested that too many athletes are afraid to speak out against policies that pave the way for biological men who identify as transgender women to participate in women’s sports.

“I think maybe [the] large majority [of athletes] are afraid of what it will do to their careers,” Favre said. “And it doesn’t affect them directly. Not yet, at least. Who knows where this country is going? It may affect them somewhere down the road. It’s too late? I don’t know. It’s frightening.”

In 2021, Favre also spoke out against transgender female athletes competing in women’s sports, calling it “unfair”.

“He’s a man competing as a woman,” Favre said on his podcast, Bolling with Favre, at the time. “It’s not fair to a man, even if that person wants to be a woman or feels pressured if you want to become the opposite sex, that’s fine. I have no problem with that. But you can’t compete with males cannot compete with females.”

