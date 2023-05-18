Xi Jinping hails new era in China-Central Asia relations

The Chinese president welcomes his counterparts from the five former Soviet republics of Central Asia during a summit described as extremely important by Beijing.

Chinese President Xi Jinping welcomed Thursday, May 18 the entry into a new re relations between his country and Central Asia, during a banquet opening an unprecedented summit between Beijing and these five ex-Soviet republics. I am confident that our joint commitment will make tomorrow’s summit a great success and usher in a new era of China-Central Asia relations.declared Xi Jinping before his counterparts gathered in Xian (central China), according to a statement sent to AFP by the Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs.

The Chinese president welcomes this Thursday his counterparts from the five former Soviet republics of Central Asia, during a historic summit intended to strengthen regional ties, when the leaders of the G7 meet in Japan. Symbolic choice: the qualified event extremely important by Beijing is held in the great historic city of Xian, to the north, the eastern end of the ancient Silk Road which linked Europe and China via Central Asia.

This is the very first edition of this China-Central Asia summit since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Asian giant and these countries in 1992, after the fall of the USSR. Formerly members of the Russian Empire and then of the Soviet Union, these nations (Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbkistan) retain privileged economic, linguistic and diplomatic ties with Moscow.

Promoting development and world peace

But with the war in Ukraine, Russian influence waned. A relative vacuum that the Chinese president is all the more willing to fill as he wishes to develop his international stature and the influence of his country, according to experts. Xi Jinping will present himself as a leader capable of promoting development and peace in the worldZhiqun Zhu, professor of international relations at Bucknell University, in the United States, told AFP.

The summit takes place almost at the same time as a Hiroshima meeting of the leaders of the G7 (Canada, France, United States, Germany, Italy, Japan, United Kingdom) in which the American President Joe Biden participates – whose country regularly depicts Beijing as a threat.

strong support

The Japanese event will probably focus on the strategy put in place to to counter the growing influence of China in the worldaccording to Zhiqun Zhu. Opposite, the diplomatic and strategic importance of the indite meeting organizes Xi’an on Thursday and Friday should not be underestimatedhe points out. The China-Central Asia Summit shows that China’s rejuvenation cannot be hindered and has strong support in Central Asia and elsewhere in developing countries.

China estimates that its trade with Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbkistan reached a total of around 70 billion dollars (64 billion euros) last year and climbed over a year by 22 % during the first quarter of 2023. The former Soviet republics of Central Asia also occupy a crucial place in the Chinese initiative of New Silk Roadsalso known as The Belt and the Road.

Embodied by Xi Jinping who launched it at the end of 2013, this pharaonic program aims in particular to develop, thanks to Chinese funds, roads, ports, railways and infrastructure abroad. The Asian giant, whose development needs raw materials, has already invested billions of euros to exploit natural gas reserves in Central Asia and build rail links linking China to Europe via the region.

Announcements Friday

The summit which opens on Thursday should in particular be an opportunity to advance certain infrastructure projects. Among them are the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbkistan railway line, long stalled and at a cost of six billion dollars, or the extension of the pipeline between Central Asia and China.

During a meeting on Wednesday with Xi Jinping, the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokaev, hailed significant results in recent years of cooperation within the framework of New Silk Roadsespecially in transport and logistics. On Thursday, the Chinese president told his Kyrgyz counterpart, Sadyr Japarov, that China was is ready to work with Kyrgyzstan to build a community of good neighborliness, friendship, shared prosperity and a common future.

Xi Jinping will hold talks with other regional leaders Thursday in the day. A welcome ceremony is also planned for the evening. The main announcements of the summit should take place on Friday morning, with a meeting between the six presidents and the press as well as the probable publication of a joint press release.