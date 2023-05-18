Imran Khan accuses the government of trying to score a ‘technical knockout’ against him and eliminate his party





Embattled former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday accused the PML-N-led coalition government of trying to inflict a “technical knockout” on him and eliminate his Pakistani party Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) before the elections.

“Efforts to eliminate the PTI have been ongoing for over a year now. But everything they do only strengthens the party,” Khan told a group of reporters here at his Zaman Park residence who was surrounded by Punjab police.

Stating what the government is doing has never been seen before in the country’s history, Khan, 70, said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government was trying to score a ‘technical knockout’ on him to disqualify him. his election protest party.

“My arrest, they want to take me out and ban the PTI, it’s all part of London’s plan,” Khan alleged.

“Where Pakistan stands today, barring free and fair elections, any road you take will lead to its destruction,” he said. “The only way out of this swamp is through free and fair elections.”

Khan has been pushing for a snap national election since being ousted in April last year after losing a confidence vote in parliament.

The current term of the National Assembly will complete its five-year term in August this year. The electoral commission is preparing to hold general elections by October.

Khan also demanded an independent investigation into the May 9 riots, saying there was an organized conspiracy behind the violence after he was arrested in a corruption case.

“Everything was planned. So I demand that an independent commission be set up. And let me tell you what will be revealed after its investigation. We will give you evidence of how people have been led to attack within the framework of a plan,” he said.

On May 9, violent protests erupted after Khan’s arrest. Members of his party vandalized about a dozen military installations, including Jinnah House (Lahore Corps Commander’s House), Mianwali Airbase and the ISI building in Faisalabad. The Army Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi was also attacked by mobs for the first time.

Police have killed 10 people in violent clashes while Khan’s party says 40 of its staff lost their lives in gunfire from security personnel.

Khan said there was a plan formed to pit his party against the military. “Their plan is to eliminate the PTI through the army,” Khan said.

“The PDM is behind all this and it’s very dangerous for the country,” he said. “They can’t compete with us in the elections and now they want to oppose us to the army.”

The PDM mainly comprises political parties from the ruling coalition, including the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

Khan also criticized the action of the police at his residence in his absence, saying his wife was home alone when an armored personnel carrier burst into the house with more than 40 police officers.

In March, police stormed Khan’s residence in Zaman Park to arrest him, but strong resistance from his party activists thwarted that plan.

Khan’s remarks came as a large number of Punjab police surrounded his house and could launch a security operation at any time to arrest the ‘terrorists’ allegedly locked in his residence amid the government’s 24-hour deadline. to put them back has expired.

He was ousted from power in April last year after losing a vote of no confidence in his leadership, which he said was part of a US-led plot targeting him because of its independent foreign policy decisions on Russia, China and Afghanistan.

