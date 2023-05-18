When Boris Johnson called Macron “loose-boots” of Putin





Boris Johnson would have violently attacked Emmanuel Macron at the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. According to his former director of communications, the former British Prime Minister accused the French president of being a “bootslicker of Putin”. The story begins in March 2022, when tens of thousands of Ukrainians fled their country in the grip of the Russian invasion launched on February 24. The British media and several European countries then criticized the small number of refugees hosted by the United Kingdom. “Macron added to this by criticizing Boris very directly and his remarks made the front page of the GuardianI believe a Friday”, recalls Guto Harri, the former prime minister’s communications director, in a new episode of his ‘Unprecedented’ podcast uploaded Thursday. During a meeting with his advisers, “he launched into a virulent attack against Emmanuel Macron, calling him a word beginning with a C (obvious allusion “asshole”, editor’s note), saying it’s a tar, it’s Poutine’s bootlicker”, he says. We “have to take off the gloves”, “we have to unleash against the frogs” (frogs – pejorative nickname of the French ), Boris Johnson would have said, according to this adviser. The two men later reconciled Support from the first hour of kyiv, the United Kingdom and its leaders had already shown themselves to be skeptical of the French president’s attempts to convince Vladimir Putin not to invade Ukraine. The visit of the French president to Moscow, a few weeks before the start of the conflict, “gave nausea” to Boris Johnson, according to his former communications director. However, says this adviser, the two leaders were then reconciled. “They had a whiskey together at a G7 summit (…) giving each other ‘my friend’, ‘enchanting Emmanuel'”, and Boris Johnson inviting Macron London “so that we can show the world that our ‘Bromance’ is alive”. A spokesman for Boris Johnson declined to commentspecifying that the former Prime Minister was not involved in this podcast. According to official figures, the UK has issued nearly 230,000 visas to Ukrainians since the start of the war. The editorial staff recommends News from the RTL editorial team in your mailbox. Thanks to your RTL account, subscribe to the RTL info newsletter to follow all the news on a daily basis Read more

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rtl.fr/actu/international/quand-boris-johnson-qualifiait-macron-de-leche-bottes-de-poutine-7900266142 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

