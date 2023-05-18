Trump builds huge lead in polls as DeSantis revs engines





The favorite is getting stronger every day. Photo-Illustration: Intelligencer; Photos: Getty Images

We’re told that Ron DeSantis will finally announce his candidacy for president by the end of May, solidifying his identity name and potentially attracting new supporters with a cascade of money-focused messages and frantic activity. If that is the plan, it would be wise to move on. Right now, Donald Trump is starting to build the kind of polling lead over DeSantis that could start convincing the Republican elites who have been the Florida governors’ biggest fans that they need to make peace with the candidacy. of the return of the 45th presidents.

In RealClearPolitics polling averages, Trump now leads DeSantis by 36.1% (56.0 to 19.9), his biggest margin over his rival since the 2022 midterm elections made RDS a Republican megastar. (In the FiveThirtyEight averages, which use a somewhat different mix of polls and weight the results for partisan bias and reliability, Trump leads by 31.8%). The lead of former RCP presidents has more than doubled since March 31.

Some of the more recent polls should alarm the DeSantis team: An Emerson poll from late April gave Trump a 62% to 16% lead, and a Rasmussen poll from mid-May showed Trump leading DeSantis to a percentage nearly identical 62% to 17%. It really is a trend: there were no public polls between November 2022 and the end of March that showed DeSantis was as bad as his polling average measures him today. And it’s always a sign of trouble for rivals when a favorite in a big primary field regularly polls over 50%. The 2024 rules for the Republican primaries allowing winner and winner delegate awards after the first contests will allow anyone with anything close to that level of support to rack up large majorities of delegates.

Granted, it’s still early days, with plenty of campaigning and a series of high-profile candidate debates to come. It’s even possible that Trump’s legal troubles will at some point start hurting him rather than helping him. But so far, it’s been hard for DeSantis to get a break. He had a great weekend in Iowa the other day where he was able to give plenty of mentions and even punk Trump for canceling an event due to bad weather that never happened. But then he immediately lost face when Democrats won a Jacksonville mayoral race in a major upset, and then DeSantiss’ candidate for governor of Kentucky was beaten by Trump’s candidate in a Republican primary. This latest result will draw renewed attention to a May 14 Emerson poll in Kentucky showing Trump leading DeSantis there by a 70% to 14% margin. And on another front, there’s really no empirical evidence to support DeSantis’ all-important argument that he’s far more eligible than the man Joe Biden beat in 2020. general election, Trump leads Biden by one point and DeSantis leads the incumbent by half a point.

DeSantis has probably messed up enough as a proto-candidate. He needs to become the real thing and maybe develop his own comeback narrative.

