Politics
India’s ruling BJP has lost its only bastion in the south. What does this mean for Modi?
indies The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lost its only stronghold in the south of the country after voters in Karnataka state rejected the Hindu nationalist policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modiparty in last week’s crucial local elections.
Karnataka had been seen as a laboratory for the BJP’s right-wing Hindu nationalist ideology known as Hindutva and some analysts say the defeat is a sign of trouble for Modi as he aims to secure a momentous second decade in power.
The opposition Congress party won 135 seats in the States Legislative Assembly, compared to the BJP’s 66, giving a boost to opponents of Modis as they prepare to challenge India’s populist leader in a general elections next year.
On Wednesday, one-named veteran Congress politician Siddaramaiah was announced as Karnataka’s new chief minister, ending days of speculation over who will lead the state.
Congress has proven it can win a head-to-head battle with the BJP despite the Saffron Party using Modi as its campaign poster boy, independent media outlet The Wire wrote, calling the win a personal defeat. for the political brand of Modis. .
The vote in Karnataka was the first of five state elections scheduled for this year, which are often seen as a litmus test for voter sentiment in a national poll.
But despite the heavy loss, Modis’ national stature remains intact and the BJP is expected to contest next year’s general election as the frontrunners, said Rohan Venkat, a nonresident visiting scholar at the Center for the Advanced Study of India, University of Pennsylvania.
If they lost some or all of the remaining state elections this year, including three large Hindi belt states (central and northern), that could be a further indication of waning support, he said. declared.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to the crowd during the campaign for state elections in Bengaluru, Karnataka on May 7. – Stringer/AP
Hindutva policies fail to sway voters
Around 84% of Karnatakas 65 million people are Hindus and the BJP has campaigned intensively to appeal to this majority.
In recent years, the state has passed legislation rooted in Hindutva, including banning the sale and slaughter of cows, an animal considered sacred to Hindus. He also passed a controversial anti-conversion bill, which makes it harder for interfaith couples to marry.
Last year, Karnataka banned Muslim girls from wearing the hijab in educational institutions. The ban on the Islamic headscarf has sparked protests from Muslims and deepened religious tensions in the state.
Ahead of the elections, the BJP proposed removing some benefits from Muslims and allocating them instead to two upper-caste Hindu communities. Although officially abolished in 1950, India’s 2,000-year-old caste system still influences many aspects of life, categorizing Hindus at birth, defining their place in society, the jobs they can do and whom they can marry.
While the BJP’s agenda may have been to bank on populist politics, Rahul Verma, a fellow at the Center for Policy Research (CPR), a leading Indian think tank, said these ideological platforms do not ultimately failed to give them the extra vote.
Congress succeeded in resurrecting a social coalition of voters from religious, social and economic minorities, Verma added.
This is not to say that the ideological platforms (of the BJPs) have no takers. But that didn’t help them, he said. Your state government hasn’t worked if you don’t have strong enough leadership. These ideological platforms alone cannot lead you to victory.
Anti-holder
Modi himself took part in the election campaign in Karnataka, organizing more than a dozen rallies in which he walked through city streets, met supporters and delivered rousing speeches.
But his immense popularity nationwide failed to translate to BJP votes in the state.
Limiting itself to local issues, the opposition Congress took the lead, winning promises to target corruption, tackle unemployment and tackle inflation, analysts said.
It was very clear during the campaign that the incumbent BJP faces a palpable anti-incumbent, CPR’s Verma said. They had little to show on the governance front, and there were allegations of corruption at the highest level.
The Congress accused the BJP of corrupt electoral practices in Karnataka. Outgoing BJP Chief Minister Basavaraj Somappa Bommai has repeatedly denied the claims.
According to Venkat of the Center for the Advanced Study of India, it has become clear that the BJP has struggled to replicate its majority Hinduism at the state level.
He said that while the BJP’s Hindu nationalist policies were seemingly unbeatable in national elections, the party failed when Modi himself was not on the ticket and when the state-level opponent could compete with a combination of social policy and regional identity.
Indian National Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a campaign rally April 16 in Kolar, Karnataka. -Abhishek Chinnappa/Getty Images
Modi against. Gandhi
The Karnataka election is the first significant gauge of voter sentiment since Congress leader Rahul Gandhi embarked on a colossal experiment to rekindle interest in his once mighty party.
In January, Gandhi completed his Bharat Jodo Yatra (Unite India Journey), a 4,000 kilometer (2,500 mile) trek through India that took him five months.
The epic journey attracted tens of thousands of followers and boosted the image of Gandhi, great-grandson of India’s first prime minister.
The state election was also the first confrontation between Gandhi and Modi since the former was stripped of his status as a lawmaker and disqualified from parliament, after being accused of defamation in an ongoing case which critics say , is politically motivated. Gandhi denies the charges.
Gandhi is one of the few figures with the star power and name recognition to challenge Modi in next year’s national elections and the Congress victory in Karnataka gives the party a huge morale boost, Verma said , the analyst.
This will help them negotiate with potential allies and provide them with the resources to build a general election campaign platform, he said.
But the Modis party still enjoys huge support in northern states, including the most populous, Uttar Pradesh.
Much will depend on how the Congress Party fares in the upcoming National Assembly elections, Verma said. And they will have to do really well to be able to continue their momentum.
For more CNN news and newsletters, create an account at CNN.com
|
Sources
2/ https://news.yahoo.com/india-ruling-bjp-lost-only-040541912.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Vanderbilt earns ticket to NCAA championships, places second at Auburn Regional – The Vanderbilt Hustler
- Future space food could be made from astronauts’ breath
- Australia’s Richest Barista Competition Offers 12 International Spots Daily Coffee News from Roast Magazine
- Xian, Xi Jinping’s great game to seduce the countries of Central Asia
- Trump News Today: DeSantis to enter presidential race next week as Trump says gubernatorial magic is gone
- India’s ruling BJP has lost its only bastion in the south. What does this mean for Modi?
- Governor Jefferson’s Speech on the U.S. Economic Outlook and Monetary Policy Considerations
- Bollywood should be proud! Tom Cruise’s Mission Impossible 7 TROLLED to “copy” Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan
- The 2023 US Treasury Market Conference
- ChatGPT launches iPhone app
- Pakistani forces surround Imran Khan’s house as political crisis escalates
- Blistering 90F Scorcher Grilling Britain As Asia’s Severe Heat Wave Could Break Records