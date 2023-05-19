India’s ruling BJP has lost its only bastion in the south. What does this mean for Modi?

indies The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lost its only stronghold in the south of the country after voters in Karnataka state rejected the Hindu nationalist policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modiparty in last week’s crucial local elections.

Karnataka had been seen as a laboratory for the BJP’s right-wing Hindu nationalist ideology known as Hindutva and some analysts say the defeat is a sign of trouble for Modi as he aims to secure a momentous second decade in power.

The opposition Congress party won 135 seats in the States Legislative Assembly, compared to the BJP’s 66, giving a boost to opponents of Modis as they prepare to challenge India’s populist leader in a general elections next year.

On Wednesday, one-named veteran Congress politician Siddaramaiah was announced as Karnataka’s new chief minister, ending days of speculation over who will lead the state.

Congress has proven it can win a head-to-head battle with the BJP despite the Saffron Party using Modi as its campaign poster boy, independent media outlet The Wire wrote, calling the win a personal defeat. for the political brand of Modis. .

The vote in Karnataka was the first of five state elections scheduled for this year, which are often seen as a litmus test for voter sentiment in a national poll.

But despite the heavy loss, Modis’ national stature remains intact and the BJP is expected to contest next year’s general election as the frontrunners, said Rohan Venkat, a nonresident visiting scholar at the Center for the Advanced Study of India, University of Pennsylvania.

If they lost some or all of the remaining state elections this year, including three large Hindi belt states (central and northern), that could be a further indication of waning support, he said. declared.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to the crowd during the campaign for state elections in Bengaluru, Karnataka on May 7. – Stringer/AP

Hindutva policies fail to sway voters

Around 84% of Karnatakas 65 million people are Hindus and the BJP has campaigned intensively to appeal to this majority.

In recent years, the state has passed legislation rooted in Hindutva, including banning the sale and slaughter of cows, an animal considered sacred to Hindus. He also passed a controversial anti-conversion bill, which makes it harder for interfaith couples to marry.

Last year, Karnataka banned Muslim girls from wearing the hijab in educational institutions. The ban on the Islamic headscarf has sparked protests from Muslims and deepened religious tensions in the state.

Ahead of the elections, the BJP proposed removing some benefits from Muslims and allocating them instead to two upper-caste Hindu communities. Although officially abolished in 1950, India’s 2,000-year-old caste system still influences many aspects of life, categorizing Hindus at birth, defining their place in society, the jobs they can do and whom they can marry.

While the BJP’s agenda may have been to bank on populist politics, Rahul Verma, a fellow at the Center for Policy Research (CPR), a leading Indian think tank, said these ideological platforms do not ultimately failed to give them the extra vote.

Congress succeeded in resurrecting a social coalition of voters from religious, social and economic minorities, Verma added.

This is not to say that the ideological platforms (of the BJPs) have no takers. But that didn’t help them, he said. Your state government hasn’t worked if you don’t have strong enough leadership. These ideological platforms alone cannot lead you to victory.

Anti-holder

Modi himself took part in the election campaign in Karnataka, organizing more than a dozen rallies in which he walked through city streets, met supporters and delivered rousing speeches.

But his immense popularity nationwide failed to translate to BJP votes in the state.

Limiting itself to local issues, the opposition Congress took the lead, winning promises to target corruption, tackle unemployment and tackle inflation, analysts said.

It was very clear during the campaign that the incumbent BJP faces a palpable anti-incumbent, CPR’s Verma said. They had little to show on the governance front, and there were allegations of corruption at the highest level.

The Congress accused the BJP of corrupt electoral practices in Karnataka. Outgoing BJP Chief Minister Basavaraj Somappa Bommai has repeatedly denied the claims.

According to Venkat of the Center for the Advanced Study of India, it has become clear that the BJP has struggled to replicate its majority Hinduism at the state level.

He said that while the BJP’s Hindu nationalist policies were seemingly unbeatable in national elections, the party failed when Modi himself was not on the ticket and when the state-level opponent could compete with a combination of social policy and regional identity.

Indian National Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a campaign rally April 16 in Kolar, Karnataka. -Abhishek Chinnappa/Getty Images

Modi against. Gandhi

The Karnataka election is the first significant gauge of voter sentiment since Congress leader Rahul Gandhi embarked on a colossal experiment to rekindle interest in his once mighty party.

In January, Gandhi completed his Bharat Jodo Yatra (Unite India Journey), a 4,000 kilometer (2,500 mile) trek through India that took him five months.

The epic journey attracted tens of thousands of followers and boosted the image of Gandhi, great-grandson of India’s first prime minister.

The state election was also the first confrontation between Gandhi and Modi since the former was stripped of his status as a lawmaker and disqualified from parliament, after being accused of defamation in an ongoing case which critics say , is politically motivated. Gandhi denies the charges.

Gandhi is one of the few figures with the star power and name recognition to challenge Modi in next year’s national elections and the Congress victory in Karnataka gives the party a huge morale boost, Verma said , the analyst.

This will help them negotiate with potential allies and provide them with the resources to build a general election campaign platform, he said.

But the Modis party still enjoys huge support in northern states, including the most populous, Uttar Pradesh.

Much will depend on how the Congress Party fares in the upcoming National Assembly elections, Verma said. And they will have to do really well to be able to continue their momentum.

