Trump News Today: DeSantis to enter presidential race next week as Trump says gubernatorial magic is gone





Trump calls Jan. 6 a beautiful day at CNN town hall

Donald Trump has flooded his Truth Social platform with messages attacking his rival Ron DeSantis as reports emerged that the governor of Florida plans to officially announce his 2024 presidential bid next week.

Ron’s magic is gone! Mr. Trump wrote after two of his latest endorsements lost key races in Kentucky and Jacksonville on Tuesday night.

The attack is just the latest attempt by Mr. Trump to confront Mr. DeSantis.

People close to Mr. DeSantis told the Wall Street Journal that the governor of Florida will file official documents with the Federal Election Commission on May 24.

Meanwhile, a lawyer for Mr. Trump announced on Wednesday that he would quit the legal team representing the former president in the investigation led by Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith into classified documents found at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach. .

Timothy Paraltore told The Associated Press that his departure had nothing to do with Mr Trump or a reflection on the investigation.

VOICE: Don't Look Now, But Ron DeSantis Just Suffered Big Losses

VOICE: So far, Governor Ron DeSantis has yet to announce his candidacy for president, despite the fact that he will definitely jump in the ring. But his decision to wait out the Florida legislative session and not directly attack former President Donald Trump has made him particularly vulnerable to the former president’s barbs.

But Mr. DeSantis took two kicks to the chin on Tuesday night. First in Jacksonville, America’s 12th-largest city, DeSantis backed Republican candidate Daniel Davis for mayor.

Ariana Baio19 May 2023 00:00

1684449050Trump brags about predicting Disney investment

Donald Trump issued a press release bragging that he correctly predicted that Disney would withdraw its $1 billion investment in Florida.

President Trump is always right, the press release was titled.

Attached was a Truth Social article by Mr. Trump, dated April 18, in which he warned Florida Governor Ron DeSantis that if he continued to attack Disney, they would withdraw their investments in Florida.

Disney announced on Thursday, March 18, that it would disconnect a nearly billion-dollar office complex that was supposed to be in Orlando. The announcement comes after a months-long battle between Mr. DeSantis and Disney.

The project would have brought more than 2,000 jobs with an average salary of $120,000, as reported by The New York Times.

Ariana BaioMay 18, 2023 11:30 PM

1684447250Trump lawyer leaves legal team

Former President Donald Trump’s attorney, Timothy Parlatore, is leaving the former president’s legal team, CNN reported Wednesday.

Mr. Parlatore played a key role in the investigation into Mr. Trump’s possession of classified documents in his private Mar-a-Lago estate, and Mr. Parlatore even testified before the grand jury in the case. The departure comes as Special Counsel Jack Smith nears the end of his investigation into Mr Trump’s possible mishandling of classified documents.

It has been an incredible honor to serve and work on interesting legal issues. My departure was a personal choice and does not reflect the case, as I strongly believe the (DoJ) team is in the wrong to investigate conduct that is not criminal, said Mr. Parlatore told CNN in a statement.

Ariana BaioMay 18, 2023 11:00 PM

1684445450Ron DeSantis laughed at bizarre video of roaring laughter: Faulty robot

Ron DeSantis has been mocked for a bizarre video that shows him roaring with laughter at an Iowa auto show.

The Florida governor, who is expected to announce soon that he is facing Donald Trump for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, was filmed cracking up during the Feenstra Family Picnic event last weekend.

Ariana BaioMay 18, 2023 10:30 PM

1684443650False claims of stolen elections thrive unchecked on Twitter

In an interview this week, Twitter owner Elon Musk said users making false claims of stolen elections will be corrected on the platform.

Asked by a CNBC reporter for further assurance that it would happen, Musk replied, Oh yes, 100%.

Yet many such claims have flourished on Twitter over the week since former President Donald Trump spent much of a CNN town hall digging into his lie that the 2020 election was rigged against him. The Twitter posts that amplified these false claims have thousands of shares with no visible application, a review of the posts on the platform shows.

Ariana BaioMay 18, 2023 10:00 PM

1684441850WATCH: Trump takes credit for overthrowing Roe v Wade

Trump takes credit for flipping Roe v Wade

Ariana BaioMay 18, 2023 9:30 PM

1684440050VOICE: What if it wasn’t Biden or Trump?

Voice: It’s not exactly breaking news that Donald Trump is facing an exhaustive list of legal issues. Yet a new CNN report reveals that the National Archives is turning over damning documents to Special Counsel Jack Smith.

In a letter to the twice-impeached former president, acting archivist Debra Steidel Wall says these documents all reflect communications involving close presidential advisers, some of whom are personally addressed to you, regarding if, why and how you should declassify certain classified documents.

Skylar Baker-Jordan writes:

Ariana BaioMay 18, 2023 9:00 PM

1684438250Biden’s re-election campaign sees ‘viable paths’ to victory in 2024 election

President Joe Bidens’ re-election campaign promises to hold the states that won him the White House in 2020 but also compete in places he lost like North Carolina and Florida, delivering what he says be a number of viable paths to victory.

Ariana BaioMay 18, 2023 8:30 PM

1684436450Marjorie Taylor Greene files impeachment of Biden, unlikely to pass

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) filed articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden on Thursday, but the articles are unlikely to pass in a deeply divided House with a narrow Republican majority.

Ms. Greene, the right-wing firebrand who promoted numerous conspiracy theories before and during her tenure in Congress, announced her articles of impeachment against Mr. Biden at a press conference on Thursday.

Joe Biden willfully compromised our national security by refusing to enforce immigration laws and securing our border allowed an estimated 6 million illegals from over 170 countries to invade our country, deprived Border Patrol of necessary resources and sufficient policies to protect our country and its administration has deliberately refused to maintain operational control as required by law, she said in her opening remarks.

Ariana BaioMay 18, 2023 8:00 PM

1684434610Village residents slap Trump with a cease and desist order after his viral Macho Man dance at Mar-a-Lago

70s disco band Village People have called on Donald Trump to stop using impersonators while playing their music without consent.

The wife of one of the group’s members sent a cease-and-desist letter to the former president on Monday, according to reports.

Mr. Trump has been using the songs of bands such as YMCA and Macho Man at his events and rallies for years now.

Maroosha Muzaffar reports:

Ariana BaioMay 18, 2023 7:30 PM

